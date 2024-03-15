Gold prices remain unchanged in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices remained unchanged in domestic market of Pakistan and international market on Friday.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price remained steady at Rs228,550 per tola and Rs195,945 per 10-gram.

In international market, the price of the precious commodity closed at $2,168 per ounce without any change.

A day earlier, gold prices saw slight increase in Pakistan in line with upward trend in international market on Thursday.

The per tola gold price surged by Rs250 to settle at Rs228,550 per tola. Similarly, the price of 10-gram increased by Rs215 to close at Rs195,945.