SIC chief advises PTI to resolve differences ‘at home’

Amid the controversy surrounding Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) decision to forge an alliance with the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC), religious party's Chairman Sahibzada Hamid Raza insists that it was PTI founder Imran Khan who made the decision to join his party.
Reacting to PTI leaders' contradictory remarks, Raza advised them on Friday to “resolve their issues at home”. He warned, “From election symbols to special seats, I have something to say. If I sit in talk shows and say something, many people will not be able to show their faces.”
On the contrary, Ali Zafar, PTI leader and a member of Imran Khan's legal team, has said that Khan was informed about the party’s decision to join SIC later.
Speaking to a news channel, Zafar said it was decided that the PTI should go with a party which contested the general elections and had a member in Parliament.
“We wanted to join a party for the reserved seats,” he said.
Confirming PTI leader Sher Afzal Marwat’s remarks on the issue, Zafar said Imran had decided to join the Majlis Wahdat-i-Muslimeen previously but the decision was changed.
Zafar said the party knew this might create an issue in securing reserved seats but the decision was taken nonetheless. He added that the reasons will be clarified by the party later on.
On whether Imran was aware of the decision to join the SIC, Zafar stated there was some miscommunication in that regard which could only be clarified by those who took the decision.
“Imran Khan sahib was told later on,” Zafar said, adding that he himself was not an active part of the decision-making process.
Pakistani rupee inches up against the US dollar in the open market on March 16, 2024 Saturday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.7 for buying and 281.65 for selling.
Euro plunges to 303 buying and 306 for selling while British Pound rate saw marginal increase. The new rate hovers around 356 for buying, and 359 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.8 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.05.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.7
|281.65
|Euro
|EUR
|303
|306
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356
|359
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.8
|76.55
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.05
|74.50
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.07
|184.50
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.89
|749.89
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.78
|39.18
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.92
|41.32
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.69
|36.04
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.8
|917.8
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.59
|60.19
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.07
|173.07
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.67
|26.97
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|724.62
|732.62
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.7
|77.4
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.27
|27.57
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.8
|318.3
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.79
|7.94
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.