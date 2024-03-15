Search

SIC chief advises PTI to resolve differences ‘at home’

11:54 PM | 15 Mar, 2024

Amid the controversy surrounding Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) decision to forge an alliance with the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC), religious party's Chairman Sahibzada Hamid Raza insists that it was PTI founder Imran Khan who made the decision to join his party. 

Reacting to PTI leaders' contradictory remarks, Raza advised them on Friday to “resolve their issues at home”. He warned, “From election symbols to special seats, I have something to say. If I sit in talk shows and say something, many people will not be able to show their faces.”

On the contrary, Ali Zafar, PTI leader and a member of Imran Khan's legal team, has said that Khan was informed about the party’s decision to join SIC later.

Speaking to a news channel, Zafar said it was decided that the PTI should go with a party which contested the general elections and had a member in Parliament.

“We wanted to join a party for the reserved seats,” he said.

Confirming PTI leader Sher Afzal Marwat’s remarks on the issue, Zafar said Imran had decided to join the Majlis Wahdat-i-Muslimeen previously but the decision was changed.

Zafar said the party knew this might create an issue in securing reserved seats but the decision was taken nonetheless. He added that the reasons will be clarified by the party later on.

On whether Imran was aware of the decision to join the SIC, Zafar stated there was some miscommunication in that regard which could only be clarified by those who took the decision.

“Imran Khan sahib was told later on,” Zafar said, adding that he himself was not an active part of the decision-making process.

