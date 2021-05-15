Pakistan marks Palestine Day as Israeli forces escalate fight with air, ground attacks on Gaza Strip

Protests and demonstrations were carried out across Pakistan on Friday to show solidarity with the people of Palestine that is under attack from Israeli forces.

Pakistanis marked the day as Palestine Day and protests were held by the ruling PTI, Jamat-e-Islami (JI) in different cities including Lahore, Multan.

People strongly condemned the ongoing Israeli airstrikes on Gaza where more than 100 people have lost their lives.

They also urged the international community to take notice of Israeli atrocities against people of Palestine.

During a PTI-organised protest in Lahore, party leader Ijaz Chaudhry said innocent Palestinian children were killed by Israeli forces. He also called for joint strategy to curb the Israeli aggression.

The causalities in Palestine are on a constant rise as Israeli attacks enter the fifth day with no sign of abating.

According to the latest figures from Palestine health officials, at least 115 people, including 29 minors, have been killed in Israeli airstrikes while 7 Israeli succumbed to injuries during retaliation from Hamas.

On Thursday, Israel PM Netanyahu threatening to launch a ground operation in Gaza said his government is massing troops along the Gaza frontier amid heavy bombardment in the region.

According to Al-Arabyia, Israeli aircraft targetted the Gaza Strip homes what they claimed of high-ranking Hamas commanders.

“Israeli warplanes bombed the homes of the deputy commander of the Al-Qassam Brigades, Marwan Issa, and commander, Ayman Nofal, in the Al-Bureij refugee camp in Gaza City,” Qatar-based Al Araby TV reports.

Meanwhile, Israeli tanks on Friday fired warning shots toward several people after the crossed the border into Israel from Lebanon to register protest against ongoing Israeli aggression.

"BREAKING: A short while ago, IDF tanks fired warning shots toward a number of rioters who crossed from Lebanon into Israeli territory. The suspects sabotaged the fence and set a fire in the area before returning to Lebanese territory," the IDF tweeted.