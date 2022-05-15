CNG price increased by Rs70 per kg
Share
KARACHI – The price of CNG rose by Rs70 per kg on Saturday, reaching an all-time high in Pakistan.
According to the Pakistani media, CNG has reached the highest level of Rs300 per kg and CNG dealers have rejected the price hike.
CNG dealer Abdul Sami Khan says the government wants to eliminate the CNG sector. The price of RLNG was also increased without consultation.
Abdul Sami Khan said that CNG price has been increased from Rs230 to Rs300 per kg. Billions of rupees investment in this sector has been wasted. He said that CNG was a cheap fuel but who would buy it now.
He said the government should give RLNG to the CNG sector at a lower price. If the government cannot provide RLNG at a lower price, then it should eliminate CNG.
- Effects of severe heat wave on crops in Pakistan06:17 PM | 11 May, 2022
- What can farmers do to increase the efficiency of fertilizers?07:21 PM | 6 May, 2022
- Wheat harvest and the ongoing diesel crisis in the country04:12 AM | 29 Apr, 2022
- What is Mono-ammonium Phosphate Fertilizer?04:46 AM | 25 Apr, 2022
- What is compost and why is it important for soil and crop?04:51 AM | 21 Apr, 2022
- CNG price increased by Rs70 per kg12:00 AM | 15 May, 2022
- Aamir Liaquat announces he'll ‘leave Pakistan forever’ after ...11:05 PM | 14 May, 2022
- Teenage girl 'goes missing' after bomb blast at Karachi market10:24 PM | 14 May, 2022
- Imran says tell-all video clip to be released if something happens to ...09:59 PM | 14 May, 2022
-
- Ayyan Ali slams Imran Khan over money laundering allegations08:28 PM | 14 May, 2022
- SRK gives daughter Suhana a perfect advice as she takes the plunge ...07:49 PM | 14 May, 2022
- Who is Sunny Leone? A look at adult star turned Bollywood actress' ...05:58 PM | 14 May, 2022
- Dollar hits all-time high at Rs19212:45 PM | 12 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022