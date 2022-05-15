CNG price increased by Rs70 per kg

KARACHI – The price of CNG rose by Rs70 per kg on Saturday, reaching an all-time high in Pakistan.

According to the Pakistani media, CNG has reached the highest level of Rs300 per kg and CNG dealers have rejected the price hike.

CNG dealer Abdul Sami Khan says the government wants to eliminate the CNG sector. The price of RLNG was also increased without consultation.

Abdul Sami Khan said that CNG price has been increased from Rs230 to Rs300 per kg. Billions of rupees investment in this sector has been wasted. He said that CNG was a cheap fuel but who would buy it now.

He said the government should give RLNG to the CNG sector at a lower price. If the government cannot provide RLNG at a lower price, then it should eliminate CNG.