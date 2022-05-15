Hajj balloting being held today
Web Desk
12:20 PM | 15 May, 2022
Hajj balloting being held today
Source: File photo
Share

ISLAMABAD – Balloting of Hajj applications under government scheme is being held today in Islamabad.

The names of successful intending pilgrims will be selected through computerised balloting at the ministry. People above the age of 65 years cannot perform Hajj this year.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony will hold balloting to select the names of over 32,000 intending pilgrims out of a total of 63,666 applicants under the government Hajj scheme.

Communications Minister Asad Mehmood and Minister for Housing Maulana Abdul Wasay will be chief guests at the balloting ceremony.

A day earlier, the ministry’s spokesperson Muhammad Umar Butt said that the ministry had not extended the last date for the submission of Hajj applications due to time constraints.

He said Pakistan received a Hajj quota of 81,132 pilgrims this year which was being distributed with the ratio of 40:60 percentages to the government and private schemes respectively.

Butt, while estimating the Hajj expenses, said this year the total cost of the pilgrimage was expected to be Rs700,000 to Rs1 million, however, the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has not provided the details of mandatory expenses yet.

The ministry would announce the overall Hajj cost only after receiving details of mandatory expenses from the quarters concerned, he added.

More From This Category
3 soldiers, children martyred in suicide attack ...
11:50 AM | 15 May, 2022
6 people die due to cholera outbreak in Dera Bugti
10:50 AM | 15 May, 2022
PM Shehbaz to address nation on return from UAE: ...
10:20 AM | 15 May, 2022
CNG price increased by Rs70 per kg
12:00 AM | 15 May, 2022
Pakistani students win top award at international ...
11:31 PM | 14 May, 2022
Imran says tell-all video clip to be released if ...
09:59 PM | 14 May, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Shehnaaz Gill grooves to viral Pasoori song from Coke Studio
09:25 PM | 14 May, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr