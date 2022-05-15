LIVE: PTI chief Imran Khan to address Faisalabad power show shortly
Share
FAISALABAD – Former prime minister Imran Khan will address a public gathering in the country’s third-most-populous city today as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is mobilising the public and protesting against Khan’s ouster.
Today’s anti-government rally is held at Faisalabad’s Dhobi Ghat ground. The local administration of the country’s leading political party has completed all arrangements by setting up two screens at Kotwali Chowk and Aminpur Bazar.
On Saturday, Imran Khan revealed that he recorded a video in which he had exposed the characters involved in the conspiracy against him. PTI chief mentioned that there was a conspiracy to assassinate him.
If anything happens to me, the video will be made public, he said, adding that he mentioned the names of those who are responsible for the conspiracy.
Cricketer turned politician also mentioned that his next stop would be in the federal capital as he urged his supporters and party workers to wait for his call for a long march against the coalition government.
More to follow…
- Effects of severe heat wave on crops in Pakistan06:17 PM | 11 May, 2022
- What can farmers do to increase the efficiency of fertilizers?07:21 PM | 6 May, 2022
- Wheat harvest and the ongoing diesel crisis in the country04:12 AM | 29 Apr, 2022
- What is Mono-ammonium Phosphate Fertilizer?04:46 AM | 25 Apr, 2022
- What is compost and why is it important for soil and crop?04:51 AM | 21 Apr, 2022
- LIVE: PTI chief Imran Khan to address Faisalabad power show shortly06:29 PM | 15 May, 2022
- Aamir Liaquat releases emotional video message before 'leaving ...05:59 PM | 15 May, 2022
- Pakistan’s former envoy to Italy found guilty of ‘sexually ...05:26 PM | 15 May, 2022
- PM Shehbaz Sharif arrives in UAE to condole Sheikh Khalifa’s demise04:52 PM | 15 May, 2022
- Finance Minister rules out increase in petrol prices today04:25 PM | 15 May, 2022
- Hasan Raheem issues legal notice to Lahore’s Musik Fest organisers ...02:18 PM | 15 May, 2022
- Husband Shriram wishes Madhuri Dixit on her 55th birthday01:32 PM | 15 May, 2022
- Shehnaaz Gill grooves to viral Pasoori song from Coke Studio09:25 PM | 14 May, 2022
- Dollar hits all-time high at Rs19212:45 PM | 12 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022