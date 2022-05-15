LIVE: PTI chief Imran Khan to address Faisalabad power show shortly

FAISALABAD – Former prime minister Imran Khan will address a public gathering in the country’s third-most-populous city today as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is mobilising the public and protesting against Khan’s ouster.

Today’s anti-government rally is held at Faisalabad’s Dhobi Ghat ground. The local administration of the country’s leading political party has completed all arrangements by setting up two screens at Kotwali Chowk and Aminpur Bazar.

On Saturday, Imran Khan revealed that he recorded a video in which he had exposed the characters involved in the conspiracy against him. PTI chief mentioned that there was a conspiracy to assassinate him.

If anything happens to me, the video will be made public, he said, adding that he mentioned the names of those who are responsible for the conspiracy.

Cricketer turned politician also mentioned that his next stop would be in the federal capital as he urged his supporters and party workers to wait for his call for a long march against the coalition government.

More to follow…