PM Shehbaz Sharif arrives in UAE to condole Sheikh Khalifa’s demise
Web Desk
04:52 PM | 15 May, 2022
PM Shehbaz Sharif arrives in UAE to condole Sheikh Khalifa’s demise
Source: @PakPMO_Twitter
Share

ABU DHABI – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has arrived in the United Arab Emirates to condole the sad demise of UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The premier reportedly landed in Abu Dhabi from the British capital for a day-long visit.

A statement issued by PM's office said Prime Minister Sharif will convey the profound sympathies and condolences of the leadership, government and people of Pakistan.

The Premier will offer condolences to the newly elected Emirati President, Sheikh Mohamed on the death of the late president. He is on his second visit to the Gulf state after assuming office.

Sharif maintained that Nahyan took his father's developmental vision for UAE to new heights with fifty years of continuous hard work.

Earlier, the Foreign Office said Pakistan and UAE got a close fraternal relationship under the leadership of Sheikh Khalifa, and the ties between two sides scaled new heights.

Meanwhile, Pakistan announced a three-day national mourning period from May 13-15, with the national flag at half-mast.

Pakistan to observe three-day mourning over ... 10:30 AM | 14 May, 2022

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has announced to observe three-day mourning over the demise of United Arab Emirates ...

United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan passed away at the age of 73. Sheikh Khalifa, who had been ruler of the richest emirate, was rarely spotted in public since suffering a stroke in 2014.

UAE President Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan ... 04:20 PM | 13 May, 2022

DUBAI – United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan passed away on Friday, state media ...

More From This Category
Finance Minister rules out increase in petrol ...
04:25 PM | 15 May, 2022
In a new setback, Pakistan reports third polio ...
03:54 PM | 15 May, 2022
Two Sikhs gunned down in Peshawar
03:10 PM | 15 May, 2022
COAS General Bajwa visits Headquarters Bahawalpur ...
12:53 PM | 15 May, 2022
Hajj balloting being held today
12:20 PM | 15 May, 2022
3 soldiers, children martyred in suicide attack ...
11:50 AM | 15 May, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Hasan Raheem issues legal notice to Lahore’s Musik Fest organisers for not paying timely
02:18 PM | 15 May, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr