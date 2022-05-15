PM Shehbaz Sharif arrives in UAE to condole Sheikh Khalifa’s demise

ABU DHABI – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has arrived in the United Arab Emirates to condole the sad demise of UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The premier reportedly landed in Abu Dhabi from the British capital for a day-long visit.

A statement issued by PM's office said Prime Minister Sharif will convey the profound sympathies and condolences of the leadership, government and people of Pakistan.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrives in UAE to offer condolences on the sad demise of UAE President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The Premier will offer condolences to the newly elected Emirati President, Sheikh Mohamed on the death of the late president. He is on his second visit to the Gulf state after assuming office.

Sharif maintained that Nahyan took his father's developmental vision for UAE to new heights with fifty years of continuous hard work.

Earlier, the Foreign Office said Pakistan and UAE got a close fraternal relationship under the leadership of Sheikh Khalifa, and the ties between two sides scaled new heights.

Meanwhile, Pakistan announced a three-day national mourning period from May 13-15, with the national flag at half-mast.

United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan passed away at the age of 73. Sheikh Khalifa, who had been ruler of the richest emirate, was rarely spotted in public since suffering a stroke in 2014.