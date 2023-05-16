Emmad Irfani's son passes away

Emmad Irfani, a prominent figure in the entertainment industry, has established himself as a renowned male supermodel with an extensive career in the fashion world.
Having served as a brand ambassador for numerous brands and products, he garnered immense recognition and success. Eventually, he ventured into acting, where he now thrives as a full-time actor.
His on-screen chemistry with Saba Qamar in the widely acclaimed drama series "Dunk" captivated millions of viewers, leaving a lasting impression. Subsequently, he portrayed a despised character in the blockbuster drama "Jalan," showcasing his versatility as an actor.
Shanzay Sheikh, a close friend of Emmad Irfani, took to Instagram to share the heartbreaking news of his son, Zaviyaar Irfani's untimely passing. This devastating loss has left Emmad, Maryam, and their entire family in a state of shock, as it is an indescribable pain no parent should endure. The weight of grief is especially heavy when it comes to the smallest of coffins.
Despite his reserved nature when it comes to his personal life, he has shared occasional glimpses of his deep love for his wife, Maryam Irfani, and precious moments spent with his son, Zaviyaar Irfani, on his Instagram feed. The profound loss he currently experiences exceeds the unimaginable pain that a parent should ever have to endure, as the sorrow carried by the tiniest coffins weighs heavily upon the heart. May Allah grant Emmad, Maryam, and their entire family the strength they need during this indescribably difficult period.
On the work front, he eagerly awaits the release of his debut film, "Asmaan Bolay Ga," with teasers already generating anticipation.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 16, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|292.9
|297.15
|Euro
|EUR
|318
|321
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|365
|368
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|80
|80.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|78
|78.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|192.5
|194.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|769.97
|777.94
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|214
|216.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.76
|42.15
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.63
|43.03
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.97
|37.36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3..53
|3.88
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.2
|2.25
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|944.81
|953.81
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.94
|65.51
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|183.93
|185.93
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.55
|27.85
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|752.33
|760.31
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.54
|80.24
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|28.29
|28.59
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324.91
|327.41
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.6
|8.75
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 233,900 on Tuesday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs200,530.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,650
|Karachi
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,650
|Islamabad
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,650
|Peshawar
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,650
|Quetta
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,650
|Sialkot
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,650
|Attock
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,650
|Gujranwala
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,650
|Jehlum
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,650
|Multan
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,650
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,650
|Gujrat
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,650
|Nawabshah
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,650
|Chakwal
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,650
|Hyderabad
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,650
|Nowshehra
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,650
|Sargodha
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,650
|Faisalabad
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,650
|Mirpur
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,650
