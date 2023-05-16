Emmad Irfani's son passes away

Emmad Irfani, a prominent figure in the entertainment industry, has established himself as a renowned male supermodel with an extensive career in the fashion world.

Having served as a brand ambassador for numerous brands and products, he garnered immense recognition and success. Eventually, he ventured into acting, where he now thrives as a full-time actor.

His on-screen chemistry with Saba Qamar in the widely acclaimed drama series "Dunk" captivated millions of viewers, leaving a lasting impression. Subsequently, he portrayed a despised character in the blockbuster drama "Jalan," showcasing his versatility as an actor.

Shanzay Sheikh, a close friend of Emmad Irfani, took to Instagram to share the heartbreaking news of his son, Zaviyaar Irfani's untimely passing. This devastating loss has left Emmad, Maryam, and their entire family in a state of shock, as it is an indescribable pain no parent should endure. The weight of grief is especially heavy when it comes to the smallest of coffins.

Despite his reserved nature when it comes to his personal life, he has shared occasional glimpses of his deep love for his wife, Maryam Irfani, and precious moments spent with his son, Zaviyaar Irfani, on his Instagram feed. The profound loss he currently experiences exceeds the unimaginable pain that a parent should ever have to endure, as the sorrow carried by the tiniest coffins weighs heavily upon the heart. May Allah grant Emmad, Maryam, and their entire family the strength they need during this indescribably difficult period.

On the work front, he eagerly awaits the release of his debut film, "Asmaan Bolay Ga," with teasers already generating anticipation.