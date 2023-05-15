Hussain Haqqani sends legal notice to Imran Khan over 'defamtion'

WASHINGTON — Former Pakistani ambassador to the US Hussain Haqqani served former prime minister Imran Khan with a defamation legal notice.

In an interview with a British newspaper, Hussain Haqqani claimed that Imran Khan felt no need to back up his claims with evidence.

In recent days, the PTI chief made several statements against the former envoy.

He also alleged that former Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa and the military intelligence had hired Haqqani to lobby for creating a negative image of him in the US.

Haqqani has debunked all these allegations as false and baseless.