Maha Ali Kazmi responds to Ali Noor’s defamation notice

After receiving a defamation notice from Ali Noor's attorney on April 20, Maha Ali Kazmi's lawyer has now responded to the notice.
According to Kazmi's legal representative, Noor's defamation notice lacks legal authenticity as it was not signed by his legal representative. Moreover, it was not sent through proper channels but rather shared on social media, specifically Noor's Instagram Stories, where he tagged Kazmi's account. Therefore, her lawyer argues that the notice cannot be considered as officially served.
Kazmi's lawyer proceeds to address each claim made in Noor's notice. Regarding the assertion that Noor is a respectable and law-abiding citizen, Kazmi's lawyer denies it and mentions objectionable behaviour exhibited by him towards both Kazmi and Ms Ayesha Binte Rashid. Additionally, the lawyer denies Noor's claim of having an unmatchable reputation among his peers, the industry, clients, and the general public.
He emphasizes that Maha's statements are based on true facts and that there is no question of false and baseless allegations against Noor. Responding to the claim that Noor suffered irreparable damage to his reputation, trade, and mental well-being due to Kazmi's alleged false allegations, the lawyer denies that her statements amount to deliberate defamation.
The notice also argues that Noor's allegations were beyond the scope of his job description as a co-producer and were neither permitted by law nor authorized by the Coca-Cola Company, which was involved in the project.
Kazmi's attorney advises Noor to withdraw his false and malicious legal notice, apologize to Kazmi within three days, and refrain from engaging in frivolous litigation. Failure to comply would result in legal action from Kazmi, including filing a suit for damages and compensation amounting to Rs100 million, as well as initiating criminal and other legal proceedings.
Noor has faced previous allegations of harassment before. In the past, journalist Ayesha Binte Rashid accused him of engaging in sexual harassment and predatory behaviour. Noor denied these allegations and dismissed them as a mockery of the MeToo movement.
