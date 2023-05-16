Search

Lifestyle

Maha Ali Kazmi responds to Ali Noor’s defamation notice

Web Desk 03:45 PM | 16 May, 2023
Maha Ali Kazmi responds to Ali Noor’s defamation notice
Source: Instagram

After receiving a defamation notice from Ali Noor's attorney on April 20, Maha Ali Kazmi's lawyer has now responded to the notice.

According to Kazmi's legal representative, Noor's defamation notice lacks legal authenticity as it was not signed by his legal representative. Moreover, it was not sent through proper channels but rather shared on social media, specifically Noor's Instagram Stories, where he tagged Kazmi's account. Therefore, her lawyer argues that the notice cannot be considered as officially served.

Kazmi's lawyer proceeds to address each claim made in Noor's notice. Regarding the assertion that Noor is a respectable and law-abiding citizen, Kazmi's lawyer denies it and mentions objectionable behaviour exhibited by him towards both Kazmi and Ms Ayesha Binte Rashid. Additionally, the lawyer denies Noor's claim of having an unmatchable reputation among his peers, the industry, clients, and the general public.

He emphasizes that Maha's statements are based on true facts and that there is no question of false and baseless allegations against Noor. Responding to the claim that Noor suffered irreparable damage to his reputation, trade, and mental well-being due to Kazmi's alleged false allegations, the lawyer denies that her statements amount to deliberate defamation.

The notice also argues that Noor's allegations were beyond the scope of his job description as a co-producer and were neither permitted by law nor authorized by the Coca-Cola Company, which was involved in the project.

Kazmi's attorney advises Noor to withdraw his false and malicious legal notice, apologize to Kazmi within three days, and refrain from engaging in frivolous litigation. Failure to comply would result in legal action from Kazmi, including filing a suit for damages and compensation amounting to Rs100 million, as well as initiating criminal and other legal proceedings.

Noor has faced previous allegations of harassment before. In the past, journalist Ayesha Binte Rashid accused him of engaging in sexual harassment and predatory behaviour. Noor denied these allegations and dismissed them as a mockery of the MeToo movement. 

Ali Noor sends a defamation notice to singer Maha Ali Kazmi

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Lifestyle

Maya Ali appeals Imran Khan to protest sensibly

07:41 PM | 10 May, 2023

Zara Noor Abbas shares her personal journey of faith and deep love for God

09:21 PM | 9 May, 2023

Ali Sethi seen trying to impress Shae Gill in latest video

08:42 PM | 9 May, 2023

Nida Yasir finally responds to skin whitening injection rumours

07:40 PM | 9 May, 2023

Ali Gul Pir’s parody of Shahroz Sabzwari goes viral

08:11 PM | 8 May, 2023

Ali Zafar draws comparison between Mahira Khan and Saba Qamar as actors in Q&A

11:21 PM | 6 May, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Maha Ali Kazmi responds to Ali Noor’s defamation notice

03:45 PM | 16 May, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 16th May 2023

09:03 AM | 16 May, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on May 16, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 16, 2023 (Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 292.9 297.15
Euro EUR 318 321
UK Pound Sterling GBP 365 368
U.A.E Dirham AED 80 80.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 78 78.8
Australian Dollar AUD 192.5 194.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 769.97 777.94
Canadian Dollar CAD 214 216.2
China Yuan CNY 41.76 42.15
Danish Krone DKK 42.63 43.03
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.97 37.36
Indian Rupee INR 3..53 3.88
Japanese Yen JPY 2.2 2.25
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 944.81 953.81
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.94 65.51
New Zealand Dollar NZD 183.93 185.93
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.55 27.85
Omani Riyal OMR 752.33 760.31
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 79.54 80.24
Singapore Dollar SGD 215 217
Swedish Korona SEK 28.29 28.59
Swiss Franc CHF 324.91 327.41
Thai Bhat THB 8.6 8.75

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – May 16, 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 233,900 on Tuesday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs200,530.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 233,900 PKR 2,650
Karachi PKR 233,900 PKR 2,650
Islamabad PKR 233,900 PKR 2,650
Peshawar PKR 233,900 PKR 2,650
Quetta PKR 233,900 PKR 2,650
Sialkot PKR 233,900 PKR 2,650
Attock PKR 233,900 PKR 2,650
Gujranwala PKR 233,900 PKR 2,650
Jehlum PKR 233,900 PKR 2,650
Multan PKR 233,900 PKR 2,650
Bahawalpur PKR 233,900 PKR 2,650
Gujrat PKR 233,900 PKR 2,650
Nawabshah PKR 233,900 PKR 2,650
Chakwal PKR 233,900 PKR 2,650
Hyderabad PKR 233,900 PKR 2,650
Nowshehra PKR 233,900 PKR 2,650
Sargodha PKR 233,900 PKR 2,650
Faisalabad PKR 233,900 PKR 2,650
Mirpur PKR 233,900 PKR 2,650

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: