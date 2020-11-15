Gilgit-Baltistan Election 2020: Polling begins at 8am

SKARDU – Today, voting will begin for the Gilgit-Baltistan election after weeks of electioneering by the ruling PTI and the opposition parties with the provincial status for the northern region as their main slogan.

Eligible voters will use their right to elect the candidates of the 24-member Gilgit-Baltistan Legislative Assembly (GBLA) for the next five years.

Preparation for Gilgit Baltistan (GB) Assembly elections has been finalized to ensure smooth polling process following the Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs).

PML-N Vice president Maryam Nawaz tweets, she mentioned the PTI sit-in, also lambasted on detaining of part leaders.

جب نواز شریف کی طرح عوام کامنتخب وزیر اعظم ہو تو 126 دن کا دھرنا بھی ناکام ہوتا ہے مگر جب سلیکٹڈ ہوں تو محض جلسوں سے ٹانگیں کانپنے لگا جاتی ہیں۔اتنا خوف ہے مسلم لیگ (ن) کا کہ ہر جلسے سے پہلے وہاں کے رہنماؤں پر کریک ڈاؤن شروع ہوجاتا ہے۔ حکومت کو گھر تو جانا ہی پڑے گا، انشاءاللّہ ! — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) November 15, 2020

As the voting continues,Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Raja Shehbaz Khan visits control room to inspects arrangements for GB polls, Gilgit-Baltistan’s chief secretary also briefed him on the occasion.

Shehbaz expressed satisfaction over the performance of the administration in conducting the polls.

The voting will start at 8 am and will continue till 5 pm. The registered voters in the area are 7,45,361 and 1,160 polling stations has been set up across GB among which 418 has been declared very sensitive and 311 as sensitive.

As many as 330 candidates from 24 constituencies will take part in this election. Process of polling will be continued without any interval from 8 am to 5 pm. Deployment of staff and materials will be completed by the 6 pm in 23 constituencies of three divisions of Gilgit Baltistan.

Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar tweets in accordance with undergoing polls, he said PTI will form government in Gilgit-Baltistan after today’s polls.

کراچی اور جنوبی بلوچستان کے تاریخی وفاقی ترقیاتی پروگراموں کے بعد اب انشاءاللہ گلگت بلتستان کے لئے تاریخ ساز ترقیاتی پروگرام پر کام ہو گا. آج کے الیکشن کے بعد انشاءاللہ تحریک انصاف کی منتخب گلگت بلتستان حکومت کے ساتھ مل کر علاقے کے لئے ہنگامی بنیادوں پر کام کریں گے #بلے_پہ_ٹھپہ — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) November 15, 2020

More than 15000 security personnel from G-B, Punjab, KPK, Sindh and Bolochistan have been sent to their respective polling stations across G-B.

Election Commission Gilgit-Baltistan has prohibited to carry mobile phones and other such devices inside the polling stations and within the parameters of 100 meters, banners and posters of contesting candidates and within the parameters of 400 meters campaign of contesting candidates has been prohibited.

Gilgit-Baltistan: Youngest finance adviser shares ... 06:03 PM | 14 Nov, 2020 All eyes remain on upcoming polls in Gilgit-Baltistan (G-B), an administrative territory of Pakistan, as the Himalayan ...

Past trends in Gilgit-Baltistan have indicated that the party in central government often tends to triumph in the regional elections in this area as well. Polls so far, however, show that there is tough competition between PTI, with their ruling party advantage, and between PPP, which has been historically popular in the region due to the party’s founder Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto’s initiatives for the region.

Gilgit-Baltistan, which borders Afghanistan and China, is the gateway of the $65 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) infrastructure plan.