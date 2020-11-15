Gilgit-Baltistan Election 2020: Unofficial results pour in as vote count continues
SKARDU – Election officials have started to count votes after a day-long polling process for Gilgit-Baltistan election 2020, and complete results are expected by November 16.

Party Name

(Unofficial) Victory in Number of Constituency 
PTI 1
PPP 1
PMLN -
JUIF -
Majlis-e-Wahdatul Muslimeen -
Islami Tehreek-e-Pakistan -
Independents 2

As of late Sunday night, the ruling PTI was in the lead in nine of 24 constituencies, provisional results showed.

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) followed with a lead in five constituencies, while Independent candidates were leading in 4 constituencies.

The PML-N, Islami Tehreek Pakistan, Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen and the JUI-F had the upper hand in one constituency each.

Each win in a constituency represents a seat won in the assembly.

Voting began Sunday morning after weeks of electioneering by the ruling PTI and the opposition parties with the provincial status for the northern region as their main slogan.

Eligible voters are using their right to elect the candidates of the 24-member Gilgit-Baltistan Legislative Assembly (GBLA) for the next five years.

Caretaker Chief Minister, Gilgit Baltistan, Mir Afzal Khan, Chief Election Commissioner, GB, Raja Shehbaz Khan and Former Chief Minister, Gilgit Baltistan, Hafiz Hafeez-ur-Rehman polled their votes in the Women education College (Polling Station of GBA-2).

In areas like Ghizer, Hunza, Sost and Baltistan heavy snowfall bar voters to their houses while some came out despite snowfall in the region to cast their vote.

The polling continues with standard operating procedures to stern the spread of the novel virus.

PML-N Vice president Maryam Nawaz, in her tweet, mentioned the PTI sit-in, also lambasted on detaining of part leaders. 

Pakistan peoples party stalwart Sharjeel Memon slammed the government by stating the delayed tactics is an attempt to malign the polls. 

As the voting continued peacefully,Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Raja Shehbaz Khan visited control room to inspects arrangements for GB polls, Gilgit-Baltistan’s chief secretary also briefed him on the occasion.

The registered voters in the area are 7,45,361 and 1,160 polling stations has been set up across GB among which 418 has been declared very sensitive and 311 as sensitive.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari who led the party's political campaign said that the election commission must not fail the people and should ensure that "every vote is cast and counted".

As many as 330 candidates from 24 constituencies will take part in this election. Process of polling will be continued without any interval from 8 am to 5 pm. Deployment of staff and materials will be completed by the 6 pm in 23 constituencies of three divisions of Gilgit Baltistan.

Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar tweets in accordance with undergoing polls, he said PTI will form government in Gilgit-Baltistan after today’s polls.

More than 15000 security personnel from G-B, Punjab, KPK, Sindh and Bolochistan have been sent to their respective polling stations across G-B.

Election Commission Gilgit-Baltistan has prohibited to carry mobile phones and other such devices inside the polling stations and within the parameters of 100 meters, banners and posters of contesting candidates and within the parameters of 400 meters campaign of contesting candidates has been prohibited.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi holds a press conference before mid day. He refuted the accusations by the opposition of pre-poll rigging. Parties win and lose; it is a part of politics.

Federal Minister for Information Senator Shibli Faraz tweets, he said that the passion with which the people of Gilgit Baltistan have been voting in the ongoing general elections reflect on their desire for change in the region.

Gilgit-Baltistan: Youngest finance adviser shares ... 06:03 PM | 14 Nov, 2020

All eyes remain on upcoming polls in Gilgit-Baltistan (G-B), an administrative territory of Pakistan, as the Himalayan ...

Past trends in Gilgit-Baltistan have indicated that the party in central government often tends to triumph in the regional elections in this area as well. Polls so far, however, show that there is tough competition between PTI, with their ruling party advantage, and between PPP, which has been historically popular in the region due to the party’s founder Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto’s initiatives for the region.

Gilgit-Baltistan, which borders Afghanistan and China, is the gateway of the $65 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) infrastructure plan.

