PSL 2020 – Multan Sultans win toss, field against Lahore Qalandars – Live Updates
Share
KARACHI – The Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans are all set to play the Eliminator 2 of the Pakistan Super League 2020 today at the National Stadium in Karachi at 8:00 pm.
Sultans have won the toss and elected to field.
The winner from today will face Karachi in the Finals, which is scheduled to be played on Tuesday.
Team Multan Sultans
Shan Masood(c), Zeeshan Ashraf(w), Adam Lyth, Rilee Rossouw, Ravi Bopara, Khushdil Shah, Shahid Afridi, Sohail Tanvir, Mohammad Ilyas, Imran Tahir, Mohammad Irfan, Rohail Nazir, Ali Shafiq, Bilawal Bhatti, Brendan Taylor, Joe Denly, Usman Qadir, Junaid Khan
Team Lahore Qalandars
Sohail Akhtar(c), Fakhar Zaman, Tamim Iqbal Mohammad Hafeez, Ben Dunk(w), Samit Patel, David Wiese, Muhammad Faizan, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Dilbar Hussain, Dane Vilas, Agha Salman, Usman Shinwari, Abid Ali, Jaahid Ali, Maaz Khan, Raja Farzan.
Earlier on Friday, Lahore Qalandars have defeated Peshawar Zalmi by five wickets in Eliminator 1 of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 at National Stadium. The professor - Muhammad Hafeez scored an unbeaten 74 for Lahore Qalandars.
Lahore Qalandars bat Peshawar Zalmi out of PSL ... 11:59 PM | 14 Nov, 2020
KARACHI – Lahore Qalandars on Saturday defeated Peshawar Zalmi by five wickets in the 32nd match of the Pakistan ...
Memorable clicks ???? of yesterdays' match against #Zalmi ????#DamaDamMast #MainHoonQalandar #DilSe #HBLPSL #PZvLQ pic.twitter.com/0IFkguHOeF— Lahore Qalandars (@lahoreqalandars) November 15, 2020
The best innings of Mohammad Hafeez’s PSL career was contributory in a run chase that at one point was on the edge of a collapse with Lahore 33-3.
Mohammad Hafeez keeps Lahore Qalandars' #HBLPSLV dream alivehttps://t.co/WAJ2NifQJi#PZvLQ #PhirSeTayyarHain— PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) November 14, 2020
- Pakistan sympathises with Romania over COVID-19 hospital blaze deaths09:04 PM | 15 Nov, 2020
- Gilgit-Baltistan Election 2020: Vote count underway as polling ends08:09 PM | 15 Nov, 2020
- PSL 2020 – Multan Sultans win toss, field against Lahore Qalandars ...08:05 PM | 15 Nov, 2020
- VIDEO – Pakistani, Russian commandos skydive without parachutes07:02 PM | 15 Nov, 2020
- Ex-MPA Abdul Ghaffar Dogar arrested over fraud06:25 PM | 15 Nov, 2020
- Here's to many more together: Emmad Irfani pens sweet birthday wish ...04:17 PM | 14 Nov, 2020
- Anam Malik quits modelling to follow faith04:00 PM | 14 Nov, 2020
- Item numbers are not art, they're nonsense: Hamza Ali Abbasi03:25 PM | 14 Nov, 2020
- Top 6 best graphics cards you can buy in Pakistan11:33 PM | 12 Nov, 2020
- Top 15 Richest Senators of Pakistan09:30 PM | 11 Nov, 2020
- World leaders who haven't congratulated US President-elect Biden yet04:36 AM | 10 Nov, 2020
- Pakistan up 6 places on Global Hunger Index 202004:18 PM | 17 Oct, 2020