Petrol prices may go up again, warns Tarin

ISLAMABAD -- Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin has dropped the hint that petrol can become more expensive as Pakistani rupee continues to depreciate against the US dollar.

Talking to the media in Karachi, Tareen warned that petrol prices could go up. If global prices go up, he said, petrol will become more expensive in Pakistan.

Tareen said that ‘satta mafia‘ is involved in depreciation of rupee. Dollar is being smuggled to Afghanistan and the government is going to tighten the noose around the mafia. He said the government is working on a long-term strategy to strengthen the national economy on a sustainable basis.

Tarin said Prime Minister Imran Khan took balanced decisions to protect the livelihood of people and the economy during COVID-19. The adviser said the government fully focused on construction, agriculture and industry to ensure growth in all sectors.

He said significant growth in agriculture production has been witnessed during the last year and we are trying to increase our revenue from nine to eleven per cent.

Shaukat Tarin said Information Technology sector exports increased by 47 per cent during the last year and other sectors are also showing growth.

He said the promotion of the construction sector has generated job opportunities.

Later, talking to media persons, the Advisor on Finance said all matters with IMF will be settled soon.