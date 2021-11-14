Petrol prices may go up again, warns Tarin
Web Desk
11:15 PM | 14 Nov, 2021
Petrol prices may go up again, warns Tarin
Share

ISLAMABAD -- Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin has dropped the hint that petrol can become more expensive as Pakistani rupee continues to depreciate against the US dollar. 

Talking to the media in Karachi, Tareen warned that petrol prices could go up. If global prices go up, he said, petrol will become more expensive in Pakistan.

Tareen said that ‘satta mafia‘ is involved in depreciation of rupee. Dollar is being smuggled to Afghanistan and the government is going to tighten the noose around the mafia. He said the government is working on a long-term strategy to strengthen the national economy on a sustainable basis.

Tarin said Prime Minister Imran Khan took balanced decisions to protect the livelihood of people and the economy during COVID-19. The adviser said the government fully focused on construction, agriculture and industry to ensure growth in all sectors.

He said significant growth in agriculture production has been witnessed during the last year and we are trying to increase our revenue from nine to eleven per cent.

Shaukat Tarin said Information Technology sector exports increased by 47 per cent during the last year and other sectors are also showing growth.

He said the promotion of the construction sector has generated job opportunities.

Later, talking to media persons, the Advisor on Finance said all matters with IMF will be settled soon.

More From This Category
Exclusive: Polish woman, 83, travels to Pakistan ...
03:53 PM | 14 Nov, 2021
Stage actor Sheeza Butt escapes murder bid in ...
02:18 PM | 14 Nov, 2021
Pakistan allows two Afghan airlines to operate ...
01:49 PM | 14 Nov, 2021
Afghan FM Muttaqi says Taliban mediating between ...
12:57 PM | 14 Nov, 2021
Sialkot woman commits suicide over husband’s ...
11:33 AM | 14 Nov, 2021
Son of senior journalist among four held for ...
12:21 PM | 14 Nov, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Here’s how Fawad Khan and wife Sadaf are celebrating their wedding anniversary
04:26 PM | 14 Nov, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr