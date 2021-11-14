SSGC says no winter gas supply schedule issued to consumers

The Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGC) on Sunday rejected the reports circulating on social media that it has issued a winter gas supply schedule ahead of an expected gas shortage in Pakistan.

Referring to a picture circulating on social media, the SSGC clarified that the information attributed to SSGC was "fake".

“A post is being shared on social media listing down a 'Gas Schedule' and attributing the information to SSGC. Please note this is fake news and SSGC has nothing to do with it. If there is any curtailment announcement, it will be from the Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division),” reads the SSGC statement.

In the post SSGC referred to, it was claimed that the gas company had announced a timetable for gas load shedding, according to which gas will be supplied to domestic consumers thrice a day:

Morning: 5:30am-8:30am

Afternoon: 11:30am-2pm

Evening: 4pm-10pm

The "fake news" on social media followed a statement on Friday by Federal Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar, who said that gas supply will be ensured at breakfast, lunch, dinner hours.

The statement came during a discussion in Senate over the expected gas crisis as Azhar shot down rumours about the provision of gas for only three days a week.

"For the first time, the government is trying to ensure gas supply three times each day," said Azhar.