Amid divorce rumours, Shoaib Malik pens heartfelt note for wife Sania Mirza on her birthday

DUBAI – Amid speculations of the celebrity couple's alleged divorce, former cricketer Shoaib Malik pens a heartwarming wish for his wife Sania Mirza on her 36th birthday.

Shoaib’s adoration for his wife on her special day left netizens confused as rumors of the couple's divorce were rife on social media.

In his recent post on Instagram, Shoaib shared a throwback click with his wife enjoying a blissful moment. “Happy Birthday to you…Wishing you a very healthy & happy life! Enjoy the day to the fullest”, the post reads.

As netizens raised questions, some social media users became happy after knowing about the couple's affection for each other.

Fans are quick enough to notice that Sania has not liked or replied to Shoaib’s post. Social media users are also wondering if that former cricketer is trying to mend things amid a rough patch

In another viral clip on social media, wife Sania Mirza was spotted cutting birthday cake with her friend Farah Khan.

Over the weekend, it was reported that the duo would be hosting a show together for the OTT platform Urduflix.

Amid the show announcement and birthday wish, some fans called the ‘divorce’ news a ‘publicity stunt’.

Several reports quoting close team members of Shoaib claimed that couple would be heading for a divorce. It was also reported that ace tennis star moved to a new residence in UAE while she was earlier living with Shoaib at in Palm Jumeirah.