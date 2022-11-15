Imran Khan's sons jet off to London after meeting ailing father

LAHORE – Former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan’s sons, Kasim and Sulaiman — who arrived in Pakistan to visit their ailing father, are set to return to the United Kingdom.

Reports in local media said the duo on Tuesday left for the Lahore Airport from Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence to fly back to London, where they live with their mother.

The provincial administration beefed up security during their exit as senior PTI leader Mian Aslam Iqbal accompanied Kasim and Sulaiman from Zaman Park to see off two brothers.

In viral clips on social media, a motorcade of bulletproof cars can be seen moving in the motorcade. At their arrival at Lahore airport, Kasim and Sulaiman also attracted passengers who flock to take pictures with them.

Imran Khan's sons left for London pic.twitter.com/9jqiihRtDk — Mussarat Malik (@mussarat1214) November 15, 2022

The ousted premier reportedly limited his political engagements after the arrival of his sons.

Imran Khan is recovering after undergoing surgical treatment at the Shaukat Khanum Hospital while an attempt on his life has forced his sons to visit a South Asian country.

After an assassination attempt on a defiant politician, the mother of Kasim and Suleiman and ex-wife of Imran Khan, Jemima Goldsmith expressed shock. She also praised the man who foiled the attack on the PTI chief during the party's long march.

Jemima also conveyed their sons' gratitude to the man who foiled the assassination attempt. "The news we dread... Thank God he's okay. And thank you from his sons to the heroic man in the crowd who tackled the gunman," she wrote.

PTI chief's relationship with his sons is evident as the former Pakistani PM dedicated his book ‘Pakistan, A Personal History' to his sons.

TIFF22: Sajal Aly strikes a pose with Imran ... 07:31 PM | 11 Sep, 2022 ONTARIO – Pakistani actor Sajal Aly, whose latest movie – What's Love Got To Do With It? – was ...

Khan's children are from his former wife Jemima Goldsmith. The couple tied the knot in 1995 and parted ways in 2004 and now both of their sons live with their mother and visit their father occasionally.