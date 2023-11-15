India, New Zealand lock horns today in first semi-final with a spot in World Cup final at stake

MUMBAI – Confident New Zealand will take on strong Indian team in what is said to be thrilling face-off in World Cup semi-final at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium holds first semi final game which will start at 2pm. Men in Blue remained an outstanding squad at World Cup 2023 so far, coming for semi-final by bagging all nine games of their group games.

Black Caps defeated India in the ICC World Cup 2019 semi-final, but with several changes in squad, the hosts remained fans favorite, and will take home ground advantage count.

On the other hand, New Zealand will eye playing with the style and all eyes are on cricket prodigy Rachin Ravindra with skipper Kane Williamson and other players will be giving their best to seal final spot.

Williamson-led side kickstarted CWC 23 campaign on positive note but they faced back-to-back four defeats with their qualification under the clouds at one point in the leading event.

India vs New Zealand World Cup Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Prasidh Krishna, Suryakumar Yadav.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitch Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Will Young.