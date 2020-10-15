Naimal Khawar’s latest picture with baby Mustafa will leave you in aww

11:05 AM | 15 Oct, 2020
Naimal Khawar’s latest picture with baby Mustafa will leave you in aww
Share

Cuteness overloaded! 

Naimal Khawar Khan just shared the most adorable picture with her son, Mustafa Abbasi and it’s the best thing you’ll see on the internet today.

View this post on Instagram

Nature baby 🍁🍂🐿

A post shared by Naimal Khawar Abbasi (@naimalkhawarkhan) on

Sitting in the middle of the woods, Naimal posted a happy picture enjoying the nippy autumn weather with her cute little bunny.

While most celebrities like to keep most of their private life away from prying eyes, some stars including Naimal Khawar and Hamza Ali Abbasi don’t mind sharing some of the cutest family pictures that leave their fans in complete aww.

Hamza and Naimal announced the news of Muhammad Mustafa Abbasi’s birth last month.

"Allah has blessed me and Naimal with a baby boy, Muhammad Mustafa Abbasi. I pray that he becomes a grateful servant of Allah, a good, humble & honest human being and may Allah bless him in this life and the next. Please pray for us," the actor announced on Twitter.

Hamza and Naimal two tied the knot in an intimate Nikkah ceremony in August 2019.

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more! 

More From This Category
Naimal Khawar’s latest picture with baby ...
11:05 AM | 15 Oct, 2020
2020 Billboard Music Awards: Post Malone, Billie ...
10:45 AM | 15 Oct, 2020
Aaminah Haq reacts to Amna Ilyas' body shaming ...
10:17 AM | 15 Oct, 2020
Twitter flooded with memes as Apple launches ...
03:46 PM | 14 Oct, 2020
Kangana Ranaut criticises ad about interfaith ...
02:28 PM | 14 Oct, 2020
‘Two and a Half Men’ star Conchata Ferrell ...
12:47 PM | 14 Oct, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Naimal Khawar’s latest picture with baby Mustafa will leave you in aww
11:05 AM | 15 Oct, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr