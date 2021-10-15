7 dead as bomb blast targets mosque in Kandahar
Web Desk
03:00 PM | 15 Oct, 2021
At least seven people died and many others sustained injuries in Afghanistan's Kandahar after a bomb blast targeted a mosque on Friday.

According to a local political leader, many casualties are feared in the bomb blast.

The bomb blast occurred during Friday prayers.

Last week, at least 60 people were killed and dozens more injured after a suicide bomber targeted a mosque in Kunduz city in Afghanistan during Friday prayers.

Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid has confirmed the incident but he did not share the exact number of causalities in the explosion.  

 “Today in the afternoon, in the Khanabad Bandar area in the capital city of Kunduz, a blast targeted a mosque belonging to our Shia citizens and martyred and wounded a number of our compatriots,” he said in a tweet.

