Here is what Syra Yousaf says about getting married again
Web Desk
05:25 PM | 15 Oct, 2022
Source: Syra Yousaf (Instagram)
Pakistani diva Syra Yousaf has proven from time to time that she is quite the star performer as she effortlessly dabbles in versatile roles on-screen.

Apart from her dramas and films, the Mera Naseeb star's personal life has been garnering attention ever since her divorce.

Syra and Shahroz separated due to irreconcilable differences and eventually got divorced. While Shahroz got married again to Sadaf Kanwal, Syra is still single.

Her fans want to know if she would like to get married again in life as obviously, a break up of marriage hurts. In her interview with Fuchsia, Syra said that she believes in the institution of marriage and she will definitely get married again.

The Chalay Thay Sath actress added that she is not completely prepared for the step yet but having a companion in life is great.

Shortly after calling quits with Syra Yousaf at the beginning of 2020, Shahroz Sabzwari’s married Kanwal in May. Denying allegations of cheating on his wife with the model, the Nand actor released a video message clarifying that he didn’t cheat on Yousuf adding he never wanted to divorce her, but circumstances made it impossible for them to continue together.

On the work front, Syra Yousaf has been praised for her performance in the popular drama serial Sinf e Aahan

