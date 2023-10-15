Lahore weather update today

Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted partly cloudy weather with chances of windstorm/rain-thunderstorm in Lahore, and parts of the region during evening, and night.
On Sunday, windstorm/rain-thunderstorm is expected in Jhelum, Attock, Chakwal, Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Okara, Gujranwala, Gujrat, M.B. Din, Hafizabad, Sargodha, Khushab, Noorpurthal, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Sahiwal and Bahawalnagar during evening/night.
Met office said isolated heavy falls and hailstorm are likely in Pothohar region, Murree, Galiyat, M. B Din, Gujrat and Hafizabad. Partly cloudy weather is expected in other districts of the province.
At noon, the mercury reached around 32°C. Humidity was recorded at around 60 percent in the city. Winds blew at 11km/h. Max UV Index was recorded at 5 which is high, with visibility around 6km.
The provincial capital’s air quality was recorded at 99, which is very poor.
The air has reached a high level of pollution and is unhealthy for sensitive groups. Reduce time spent outside if you are feeling symptoms such as difficulty breathing or throat irritation.
Synoptic Situation
Moderate to heavy falls may increase water flows in local Nullahs/streams and may trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra & Abbottabad from Sunday to Tuesday.
A westerly wave is affecting upper and central parts of the country.
Partly cloudy weather in most upper parts of the country. However, windstorm/rain-thunderstorm is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, upper Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir, while snow over high mountains and isolated hailstorm in plain areas during evening/night. Meanwhile, heavy falls are also likely in isolated places. Dry weather is expected in other parts of the country.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 15, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|275.8
|278.15
|Euro
|EUR
|290
|292.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344
|347.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.25
|76
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73
|73.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|175.25
|177
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.21
|751.21
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|201
|203
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.29
|38.69
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.54
|39.94
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.72
|36.07
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.4
|1.47
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.29
|912.29
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.23
|59.83
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|166.04
|168.04
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.95
|26.25
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.82
|733.82
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.98
|77.68
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|199
|201
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.8
|26.1
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|308.26
|310.76
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.66
|7.81
As of Sunday, the price of 24-karat gold in Pakistan has surged to Rs206,900 per tola, price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold is priced at Rs177,390.
Daily Pakistan presents you accurate and updated gold rates as per Pakistani Gold Market. Here you can find gold prices in different values like ounce, tola, and grams.
We share live updates on gold rates as per the local market, allowing you to get price updates and make decisions about buying or selling. It also helps you understand gold market trends.
Today Gold Price was updated on Saturday, October 14, 2023. As per the latest rate, 1 tola Gold Rate in Pakistan for 24 karat is Rs206,900, 22 Karat Gold price for today stands at Rs189,660, 21 karat rate for per tola costs Rs181,040 and 18k gold rate is currently being sold at Rs155,175 for single tola.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,365
|Karachi
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,365
|Islamabad
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,365
|Peshawar
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,365
|Quetta
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,365
|Sialkot
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,365
|Attock
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,365
|Gujranwala
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,365
|Jehlum
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,365
|Multan
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,365
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,365
|Gujrat
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,365
|Nawabshah
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,365
|Chakwal
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,365
|Hyderabad
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,365
|Nowshehra
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,365
|Sargodha
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,365
|Faisalabad
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,365
|Mirpur
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,365
