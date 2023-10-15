  

Lahore weather update today

Web Desk
01:10 PM | 15 Oct, 2023
Lahore weather update today
Source: File Photo

Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted partly cloudy weather with chances of windstorm/rain-thunderstorm in Lahore, and parts of the region during evening, and night.

Lahore Rain Update

On Sunday, windstorm/rain-thunderstorm is expected in Jhelum, Attock, Chakwal, Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Okara, Gujranwala, Gujrat, M.B. Din, Hafizabad, Sargodha, Khushab, Noorpurthal, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Sahiwal and Bahawalnagar during evening/night.

Met office said isolated heavy falls and hailstorm are likely in Pothohar region, Murree, Galiyat, M. B Din, Gujrat and Hafizabad. Partly cloudy weather is expected in other districts of the province.

Lahore Temperature Today

At noon, the mercury reached around 32°C. Humidity was recorded at around 60 percent in the city. Winds blew at 11km/h. Max UV Index was recorded at 5 which is high, with visibility around 6km.

Lahore Air Quality

The provincial capital’s air quality was recorded at 99, which is very poor. 

The air has reached a high level of pollution and is unhealthy for sensitive groups. Reduce time spent outside if you are feeling symptoms such as difficulty breathing or throat irritation.

Synoptic Situation

Moderate to heavy falls may increase water flows in local Nullahs/streams and may trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra & Abbottabad from Sunday to Tuesday.

A westerly wave is affecting upper and central parts of the country.

Partly cloudy weather in most upper parts of the country. However, windstorm/rain-thunderstorm is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, upper Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir, while snow over high mountains and isolated hailstorm in plain areas during evening/night. Meanwhile, heavy falls are also likely in isolated places. Dry weather is expected in other parts of the country.

