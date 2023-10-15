Weather update for Islamabad

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted partly cloudy to cloudy weather and intermittent rains for the federal capital Islamabad, and parts of Pakistan during the next couple of days as new weather system enters the country.

Islamabad Rain Update

Met Office, in its recent forecast, said rain-wind or thunderstorms are likely in Islamabad, from October 14, and will continue for the next 72 hours.

Islamabad Temperature Today

On Sunday, the mercury reached around 32°C. Humidity was recorded at around 85 percent in the city. Winds blew at 9km/h. Max UV Index was recorded at 4 which is moderate, with visibility around 8km.

Islamabad Air Quality

The federal capital’s air quality was recorded less than 30, which is Fair.

The air quality is generally acceptable for most individuals. However, sensitive groups may experience minor to moderate symptoms from long-term exposure.

In its fresh advosry, PMD said moderate to heavy falls may increase water flows in local Nullahs/streams and may trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra & Abbottabad from Sunday to Tuesday.

Synoptic Situation

A westerly wave is affecting upper and central parts of the country.

Snow is also expected on mountains and isolated hailstorm in plain areas during evening/night. Meanwhile, heavy falls are also likely in isolated places. Dry weather is expected in other parts of the country.