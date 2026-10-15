Sakina Khan gets married in United States

Renowned Pakistani actress Sakina Khan has tied the knot in the United States, beginning a new chapter of her life in a traditional wedding ceremony. Following the release of her wedding pictures, fans and showbiz personalities have been congratulating the actress on her marriage.

For her special day, Sakina Khan wore a beautiful red and golden bridal lehenga, while her husband was dressed in a white sherwani. Her bridal look, elegant makeup and traditional style have received widespread appreciation from fans on social media.

After the wedding pictures surfaced online, fans extended their best wishes to the actress for her new journey and prayed for a happy and successful married life.

Meanwhile, reports have also emerged suggesting that Sakina Khan is planning to take a break from the showbiz industry for some time after her marriage to focus on her married life. However, no official confirmation from the actress regarding the reported break has been made available.

The news of Sakina Khan’s marriage has delighted her fans, while social media continues to buzz with comments praising her bridal appearance and wedding pictures.