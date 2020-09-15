HUAWEI Y9a opens for Pre-orders Pakistan, Price, Specifications  

LAHORE - A phone made for power, performance and photography - HUAWEI Y9a opens for pre-orders today in Pakistan. Offering a sleek design, powerful performance and good value for money, the HUAWEI Y9a promises to be a perfect choice for consumers of every age.

The smartphone brings Huawei's trendsetting flagship specs like 40W HUAWEI SuperCharge, 64MP Quad Camera, 8GB and 128GB storage encapsulated in a design derived from the HUAWEI Mate 30 Series. HUAWEI Y9a can be pre-ordered from Monday, 14 September till Sunday, 20 September nationwide following which it shall be made available for PKR 43,999/-.

Housing a 64MP Quad Camera which packs-in Huawei’s market-leading smartphone camera technology, the Halo Ring Design makes sure you stand out in more ways than one. Not only does the design itself turn heads, but it ensures you capture key moments anytime, anywhere with outstanding clarity and beauty. Featuring a 64MP High-Resolution Camera, Night Mode, a 120° Wide Angle Photo lens, AI beautification and EIS anti-shake technology, you can be sure of perfectly social media-worthy photos. The enhanced 16MP auto selfie pop-up camera is a novel solution which allows you to enjoy the 6.63” HUAWEI Ultra FullView Display without distractions, as well as producing stunning selfies every time.

Young consumers demand a smartphone that excels at mobile gaming, and the HUAWEI Y9a certainly delivers on that front. Super-narrow bezels and the enhanced auto selfie pop-up camera facilitate an unobstructed, immersive viewing experience, allowing you to enjoy a 6.63” HUAWEI Ultra FullView Display whether you are gaming, browsing or watching videos. This stylish and immersive design with 92% screen-to-body ratio is perfect for gamers, ensuring you can play without obstruction.

Mobile gamers need to have the confidence they can play for long periods without worrying about battery life. This is another area where the HUAWEI Y9a excels thanks to its 4200mAh (typical value) large battery. HUAWEI Y9a features the industry-leading 40W HUAWEI SuperCharge technology. Using this solution, users can charge the device up by nearly 70% in a 30-minute charging session.

The smartphone category has evolved in recent years, and consumers now quite rightly expect flagship-level performance for an affordable price. Pushing the limits of what consumers can expect at its price point, the HUAWEI Y9a packs in 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM for massive internal storage and background multitasking. This means you can play, browse and watch for hours at a time, experiencing an easy and smooth multitasking performance.

HUAWEI Y9a comes with the latest EMUI 10.1 software update as standard, allowing users to enjoy seamless, intelligent experiences that let them stay connected with consummate ease.

To indulge users with a wide range of mobile apps, the HUAWEI Y9a is pre-installed with HUAWEI AppGallery – Huawei’s official app marketplace with a constantly growing list of apps, where users can simply browse and download the apps they need. And with Petal Search, Huawei brings more than a million apps straight to your phone.

The HUAWEI Y9a is available in Midnight Black, Space Silver and Sakura Pink, while it can be pre-booked from Monday, 14 September till Sunday, 20 September 2020.