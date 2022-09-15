Former Pakistani umpire Asad Rauf dies of cardiac arrest in Lahore

LAHORE – Former ICC elite umpire from Pakistan Asad Rauf, who was recognised as one of the top in the cricket world, died of a cardiac arrest late on Wednesday. He was 66.

His funeral will be offered in Lahore later today, according to the family.

After being banned by the BCCI on charges of 'corruption’, the world renowned umpire was running a business of second-hand items in Lahore’s Landa Bazaar.

In an interview with Daily Pakistan earlier this year, he had said he was making his earning from this business for the last 35 years, calling it one of the leading import business in the South Asian country.

Rauf officiated as many as 170 international games -- 49 Tests, 98 ODIs, and 23 T20Is.

Cricketers took to the social media to condole Rauf's death.