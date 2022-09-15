IHC grants bail to Shahbaz Gill in sedition case
Share
ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday granted bail to PTI leader Shahbaz Gill in a sedition case registered over his comments about armed forces.
A bench headed by IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah issued the order after hearing arguments from prosecution and defence teams.
Earlier this month, Gill, who is also chief staff officer of PTI Chairman Imran Khan, filed a post-arrest bail petition with the high court through is counsel Faisal Chaudhry.
He had made SHO Kohsar police station, magistrate Ghulam Murtaza and others respondents in the case.
The petition stated Shahbaz Gill was arrested by Islamabad police on August 9, adding that medical boards of PIMS Hospital and Adiala Jail in their reports on August 17 confirmed torture on him.
He also argued that the case against him is based on political enmity and ill intentions. He pleaded the court to grant him bail until the sedition case against him is concluded.
Gill was arrested on August 9 in Islamabad after a sedition case was filed against him for inciting mutiny within the Pakistan Army.
In late August, a case also was registered against him after weapon was recovered from his residence in the Parliament Lodges during a police raid conducted as part of the investigation into the sedition case.
He has already secured bail in the arms recovery case.
Marriyum debunks 'propaganda' about torture on ... 05:19 PM | 20 Aug, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Information Minister and senior PML-N leader Marriyum Aurangzeb has rejected claims by Pakistan ...
- IHC grants bail to Shahbaz Gill in sedition case11:01 AM | 15 Sep, 2022
- Petrol price likely to dip by Rs9.62 per litre in Pakistan10:36 AM | 15 Sep, 2022
- ECP announces new schedule for by-elections on eight NA seats10:16 AM | 15 Sep, 2022
- PM Shehbaz stresses on ‘mutual respect’ for shared development as ...09:53 AM | 15 Sep, 2022
- Imran Khan met COAS Bajwa at Presidency, claims senior PTI leader09:17 AM | 15 Sep, 2022
- Kubra Khan gives off Sinf e Aahan vibes on set09:29 PM | 14 Sep, 2022
- Ushna Shah schools men for disrespecting friendship boundaries09:48 PM | 14 Sep, 2022
- Humayun Saeed shares his two cents on excessively long drama episodes11:53 PM | 14 Sep, 2022
- Pakistan, India lose ranking on UN’s human development index07:32 PM | 10 Sep, 2022
- Movies lineup for 2022-23 in Pakistan08:01 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
- Pakistani passport ranked 4th worst on list of 19911:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022