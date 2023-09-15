Aamir Khan's son to debut in Netflix film

Indian actor Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan is ready to debut in a Netflix film.

According to the Indian media reports, Junaid Khan will debut in the Netflix film Maharaj.

The film narrates the story of a journalist who stood up against a powerful figure of that time somewhere in the decade of 1800.

Junaid Khan will play the role of the hero journalist while Jaideep Ahlawat will play the negative role opposite Junaid Khan.

Maharaj also stars Sharvari Wagh and Shalini Pandey. The film has been directed by Siddharth P Malhotra, whose last film was Hichki with Rani Mukerjee.

Inspired by true events, Maharaj, is a David vs Goliath story set in the 1800s, about how a regular man, journalist by profession, takes on a powerful role for the society, hailed by many as a messiah for the masses. "The fearless reporter uncovers a series of incidents that shake the very foundation of society," a presser from Netflix reads.