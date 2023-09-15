Search

Asia Cup 2023Sports

Asia Cup 2023: India take on Bangladesh today

Web Desk
09:00 AM | 15 Sep, 2023
Asia Cup 2023
Source: Twitter

COLOMBO – The final Super 4 clash of the Asia Cup 2023 between India and Bangladesh will be held today (Friday) at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

The dead-rubber match is under a cloud of uncertainty due to the inclement weather forecast.

India come into the match on the back of back-to-back victories over Pakistan and Sri Lanka, which secured their final berth.

On the other side, Bangladesh head into the clash after two consecutive defeats, which eliminated them from the final race.

The Indian team will test their bench strength, while Bangladesh will play for pride and confidence ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

According to AccuWeather, there is a 65 percent chance of rain on the day of the match, with thunderstorms expected from 7am to 9am and again at 5pm, 8pm, and 9pm. The cloud cover is anticipated to reach 90 percent, which could potentially disrupt the match.

Squads

Bangladesh: Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mohammed Naim/Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das(wk), Shakib Al Hasan(c), Towhid Hridoy, Afif Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(wk), Tilak Varma/Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel/Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

Asia Cup 2023: Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by 2 wickets to book place in final

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

09:10 AM | 15 Sep, 2023

India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 – Free Live Streaming details here

12:49 PM | 14 Sep, 2023

Today’s Colombo weather update ahead of Pakistan-Sri Lanka Asia Cup ...

01:42 PM | 14 Sep, 2023

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 – Free Live Streaming details ...

09:19 AM | 14 Sep, 2023

Asia Cup 2023: Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by 2 wickets to book place in ...

07:56 PM | 13 Sep, 2023

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan name playing XI for Super Four match against ...

06:49 PM | 13 Sep, 2023

Zaman Khan joins as injury forces Naseem Shah out of Asia Cup 2023

Advertisement

Latest

11:44 AM | 15 Sep, 2023

Karachi weather update

Horoscope

08:32 AM | 15 Sep, 2023

Daily Horoscope – September 15, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on September 15, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 15, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 296.9 300.15
Euro EUR 322 325
UK Pound Sterling GBP 376.5 380
U.A.E Dirham AED 81.7 82.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 79.05 79.8
Australian Dollar AUD 198 200
Bahrain Dinar BHD 786.83 794.83
Canadian Dollar CAD 220 222.2
China Yuan CNY 40.72 41.12
Danish Krone DKK 42.57 42.97
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 37.8 38.15
Indian Rupee INR 3.57 3.68
Japanese Yen JPY 2 2.09
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 958.55 967.55
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.21 63.81
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.01 177.01
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.64 27.94
Omani Riyal OMR 768.48 776.48
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 81.28 81.98
Singapore Dollar SGD 217 219
Swedish Korona SEK 26.6 26.9
Swiss Franc CHF 331.44 333.94
Thai Bhat THB 8.29 8.44

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – 15 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 218,200 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs187,070.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs171,480 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs200,015.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities

Today Gold Price in Pakistan - 15 September 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 218,200 PKR 2,558
Karachi PKR 218,200 PKR 2,558
Islamabad PKR 218,200 PKR 2,558
Peshawar PKR 218,200 PKR 2,558
Quetta PKR 218,200 PKR 2,558
Sialkot PKR 218,200 PKR 2,558
Attock PKR 218,200 PKR 2,558
Gujranwala PKR 218,200 PKR 2,558
Jehlum PKR 218,200 PKR 2,558
Multan PKR 218,200 PKR 2,558
Bahawalpur PKR 218,200 PKR 2,558
Gujrat PKR 218,200 PKR 2,558
Nawabshah PKR 218,200 PKR 2,558
Chakwal PKR 218,200 PKR 2,558
Hyderabad PKR 218,200 PKR 2,558
Nowshehra PKR 218,200 PKR 2,558
Sargodha PKR 218,200 PKR 2,558
Faisalabad PKR 218,200 PKR 2,558
Mirpur PKR 218,200 PKR 2,558

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Profile: Yumna Zaidi | Family, Career, and Income

Who is Jamal Shah, caretaker Minister for National Heritage and Culture?

Who is Arfa Syeda Zehra – the Special Advisor to Caretaker PM?

Profile: Muhammad Ali — Pakistan’s caretaker Minister for Energy, Power and ...

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: