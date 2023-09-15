Asia Cup 2023: India take on Bangladesh today

COLOMBO – The final Super 4 clash of the Asia Cup 2023 between India and Bangladesh will be held today (Friday) at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka.
The dead-rubber match is under a cloud of uncertainty due to the inclement weather forecast.
India come into the match on the back of back-to-back victories over Pakistan and Sri Lanka, which secured their final berth.
On the other side, Bangladesh head into the clash after two consecutive defeats, which eliminated them from the final race.
The Indian team will test their bench strength, while Bangladesh will play for pride and confidence ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.
According to AccuWeather, there is a 65 percent chance of rain on the day of the match, with thunderstorms expected from 7am to 9am and again at 5pm, 8pm, and 9pm. The cloud cover is anticipated to reach 90 percent, which could potentially disrupt the match.
Squads
Bangladesh: Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mohammed Naim/Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das(wk), Shakib Al Hasan(c), Towhid Hridoy, Afif Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud
India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(wk), Tilak Varma/Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel/Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 15, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|296.9
|300.15
|Euro
|EUR
|322
|325
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|376.5
|380
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81.7
|82.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|79.05
|79.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|198
|200
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|786.83
|794.83
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|220
|222.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.72
|41.12
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.57
|42.97
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|37.8
|38.15
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.57
|3.68
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2
|2.09
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|958.55
|967.55
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.21
|63.81
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.01
|177.01
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.64
|27.94
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|768.48
|776.48
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|81.28
|81.98
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|217
|219
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.6
|26.9
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|331.44
|333.94
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.29
|8.44
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 218,200 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs187,070.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs171,480 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs200,015.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,558
|Karachi
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,558
|Islamabad
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,558
|Peshawar
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,558
|Quetta
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,558
|Sialkot
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,558
|Attock
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,558
|Gujranwala
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,558
|Jehlum
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,558
|Multan
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,558
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,558
|Gujrat
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,558
|Nawabshah
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,558
|Chakwal
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,558
|Hyderabad
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,558
|Nowshehra
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,558
|Sargodha
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,558
|Faisalabad
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,558
|Mirpur
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,558
