Babar Azam’s father reveals Pakistan captain was in shock after Asia Cup 2023 exit

Defending champion Sri Lanka qualified for the Asia Cup 2023 final by defeating Pakistan by 2 wickets in the crucial match of the Super 4 stage.

Not only the cricket fans but also the players of the national cricket team are in shock after exit from the Asia Cup.

Azam Siddiqui, father of national team captain Babar Azam, wrote in his Instagram post that "Half of the players played the match yesterday and the team lost with a four on the last ball.'

He wrote that "Winning and losing is a part of game but the team fought with full spirit despite being not complete. Inshallah, it will be fun when everyone is fit in the World Cup."

"I think the team gave their best, let us be the team's motivation at this time and make their hearts bigger, this is patriotism," he added.

Azam Siddiqui further added, "I just spoke to Babar, he was not able to speak, I told him that brave men win or learn but never break."