Innovative Solutions to combat Climate Change Earns Youth Prestigious SDGs Award

In a resounding celebration of youth-driven climate action, the SDGs Academy recently held an awards ceremony that brought together bright minds from schools and colleges across Pakistan and Gilgit Baltistan dedicated to addressing Pakistan's environmental challenges.

This event, a collaborative effort between the United Nations Development Programme, COMSATS University, and the International Human Rights Commission, highlighted innovative solutions at the forefront of climate change mitigation. With an aim to inspire these bright minds to envision and craft ingenious strategies for a greener, cleaner nation.

Among these bright minds, Aneeqa Bashir's exceptional dedication to preserving Pakistan's green heritage stood out. Aneeqa's mission involved meticulously documenting and safeguarding the legacy of 50- and 100-year-old trees by designating them as national green heritage sites. Her tireless efforts extended to managing informative websites such as Agreenerpakistan.org and projectbanyantrees.com, aimed at raising awareness about the importance of preserving green heritage.

Looking ahead, Aneeqa's upcoming project addresses pressing issues of water waste management and pollution. Collaborating with a local bank, she is poised to make a meaningful impact on safeguarding the nation's water resources.

Recent findings from the Air Quality Life Index (AQLI), produced by a University of Chicago-affiliated agency, are deeply concerning. The report reveals that a staggering 98% of Pakistan's population is exposed to hazardous particulate pollution, making it the second leading cause of death after heart disease. The dire health consequences, including a heightened risk of throat and lung cancer, underscore the urgency of addressing environmental issues.

The world is grappling with the devastating consequences of climate change, a reality made all too evident by Pakistan's recent encounters with severe floods and deadly heatwaves. Faced with this growing crisis, various stakeholders, including government entities, the private sector, and non-profit organizations, are mobilizing their resources to confront environmental issues head-on.

Experts emphasize that the time for global action on climate change is long overdue. Dated transportation systems, industrial and agricultural pollution, unchecked urban expansion on fertile lands, and deforestation for commercial and residential projects are collectively wreaking havoc on the environment.

Pakistan, facing limited healthcare resources, grapples with the escalating health consequences of climate change and environmental degradation. Nevertheless, the recognition of young environmental activists like Aneeqa Bashir serves as a beacon of hope in the ongoing battle to protect our environment and ensure a healthier future for all.