Sonam Bajwa enthralls fans with black bodycon dress

Indian actor, Sonam Bajwa, shared another set of scintillating pictures and warranted attention left and right!

The 34-year-old actress predominantly works in the Punjabi cinema and is credited as one of the most sought after faces in the industry with many commercially successful films under her belt. Keeping her stardom and grandeur in sight, Bajwa gained millions of followers across multiple social media platforms.

In a recent interaction on Instagram, the Manje Bistre famed star shared pictures with her 11 million fans, accumulating over 2 million likes.

Clad in a body-hugging strappy sheer bodycon in black, the Best of Luck star exuded elegance as she opted for a minimal makeup and silver hoop earrings.

Mesmerised by her captivating beauty, social media users left love-filled comments for the diva.

On the acting front, Bajwa was recently seen in Sher Bagga, Jind Mahi, Kaatteri, Godday Godday Chaa, and Carry on Jatta 3.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/28-Apr-2023/sonam-bajwa-talks-about-working-with-shehnaaz-gill-in-movie-hosla-rakhp