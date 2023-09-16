Swedish woman reaches Pakistan in pursuit of love

Love needs no language or boundary — and this Pakistani-Swedish couple has proven it!

In another surprising turn of events, a 44-year-old Swedish sweetheart came all the way to Pakistan to marry her 23-year-old lover from Swat.

The individual identified as Ahmad Shah is from Charbagh, Swat, and is pursuing Bachelor's degree in English language.

Shah and the Swedish woman became friends on social media before falling in love, and eventually tied the knot.

The Swedish national, Yantasath Taniyarat, embraced Islam before marrying Shah, and the couple reportedly moved to Islamabad. Media outlets also suggest that the Swedish woman came to Pakistan on a 3-month visit visa.

This is, however, not the first instance that foreign women have fallen in love with Pakistani nationals — or vice versa — and making headlines. Previously, Anju from India crossed borders to marry Nasrullah from Pakistan.

The chain of events was initially started by Seema Haider and Sachin Meena.

