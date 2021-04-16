PM Imran to announce development package for Sindh today

ISLAMABAD Prime Minister Imran Khan will announce a historic development package worth 446 billion rupees for Sindh province during his day-long visit to Sukkur today.

It will prove to be a guarantor for the socio-economic development of the backward districts of the southeastern province.

The package envisages construction of Nai Gaj dam which will help irrigate 28800 acres of land as well as 306-km-long Sukkur-Hyderabad motorway.

Two hundred thousand acres of land will also be rehabilitated which will create livelihood opportunities for the people.

Under the package, gas supply will be ensured to 160 villages in the deprived districts of the province whilst provision of thirty thousand annual electricity connections is also part of it.

The package also envisages improving the electricity transmission system which will help reduce line losses and outages.

Education reforms are also part of the Sindh package under which the ratio of higher education will be brought to fifty two percent whilst for quality education teacher-student ratio will be brought at 1:20. Fourteen passport offices will also be upgraded.