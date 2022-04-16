PPP names Makhdoom Syed Ahmed Mahmud as next governor of Punjab

LAHORE – The PPP has reportedly nominated Makhdoom Syed Ahmed Mahmud for Punjab governor's office.

According to media reports, the PPP leadership has informed Mahmud of the decision. Mahmud has already served as Punjab governor.

Mahmud, who was earlier part of PML-F, decided to part ways with his party after the then president Asif Ali Zardari appointed him Punjab governor in December 2012. He remained in office till June 2013.

Newly-elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who was sworn in on April 11, is yet to form his federal cabinet and appoint governors in the four provinces — Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and Balochistan.

Sources say MQM-P will get the governorship of Sindh, PPP Punjab, JUI-F Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and BNP-M Balochistan.