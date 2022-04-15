PPP's Pervez Ashraf elected NA speaker unopposed
Share
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leader Raja Pervez Ashraf was elected speaker of the National Assembly unopposed on Friday.
Ashraf, who served as federal minister for water and power and then prime minister of Pakistan under the PPP government between 2008 and 2013, was the only candidate to file nomination papers for the speaker's post since Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers have already resigned en masse from the National Assembly.
Former speaker Asad Qaiser, who was a lawmaker from the PTI, stepped down immediately before the no-confidence vote against Imran Khan took place on Saturday.
However, National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri, who faces a no-confidence motion, continued in the office. The no-confidence motion against Suri will be tabled in Saturday’s session. A notification for Speaker Ashraf is also expected the same day.
- Fruit and vegetable flavoring fertilizer04:36 AM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Why is SOP fertilizer necessary for crops?03:58 PM | 9 Apr, 2022
- DAP fertilizer; advantages and disadvantages04:58 AM | 6 Apr, 2022
- Advantages and disadvantages of applying urea fertilizer in crops05:15 AM | 3 Apr, 2022
- Benefits of genetically modified crops06:33 AM | 31 Mar, 2022
- Pakistan expresses ‘grave concern’ at violent Israeli raid on ...12:00 AM | 16 Apr, 2022
- PM Shehbaz Sharif's federal cabinet: Who is going to get what?11:25 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- PPP's Pervez Ashraf elected NA speaker unopposed10:56 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Meet the tallest family in the world10:30 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Islamabad Gladiators Polo Trophy 2022: BN Polo qualify for main final10:04 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Imran Abbas leaves fans stunned with a skydiving video04:42 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Saim Sadiq's 'Joyland' becomes first Pakistani film to be screened at ...05:50 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Farhan Saeed responds to speculations on his personal life07:18 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022