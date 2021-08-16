British authorities confirm Nazia Hassan didn’t die of poison or foul play

LONDON — Pakistani singer Nazia Hassan didn’t die of poison or any kind of foul play, according to a high profile investigation conducted by Scotland Yard.

The investigation has established that the allegations of poisoning lacked merit.

Nazia’s brother Zoheb Hassan sparked a new controversy this week by saying that a testimony by Nazia to a British solicitor stated that her husband, Mirza Ishtiaq Baig, allegedly poisoned her and held her hostage.

However, as per the British Records — after a joint investigation was carried out by the Scotland Yard detectives, a team of doctors and North London’s Coroner W Dolman — Nazia died of “natural causes” and there was no involvement of poison or any other substance.

The pop singer died on August 13, 2000, but the authorities released her body five months later, on January 9, 2001, after conducting a forensic investigation led by Scotland Yard’s specialist team.

After a thorough investigation into the cause of her demise, a death certificate was issued on January 9, 2001, by the local Brent Council’s Registrar S Palombo.

It was established by the investigation team that Nazia’s cause of death was "pulmonary thromboembolism, deep vein thrombosis, and carcinoma of the left lung".

Zoheb and other family members of the deceased singer, including father Bashir Hassan and mother Munazza Hassan, had claimed that Nazia Hassan and Ishtiaq Baig were already divorced at the time of the singer’s death but the UK authorities wrote in the certificate that Nazia Hassan was a singer by occupation and that she was the "wife of Ishtiaq Baig industrialist, of 57 Golders Green, London, NW11."

Moreover, per the certificate, both shared the same address, which was then and now owned by Ishtiaq Baig.

Zoheb Hassan says that traces of poison were found in Nazia’s body because chemotherapy involves the use of such substances.

“The doctors couldn’t differentiate between the poisons and as a result the report was inconclusive,” he said. However, records held by UK authorities contradict the claim.