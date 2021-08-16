LIVE: PM Imran addressing at inauguration of Single National Curriculum

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan is addressing at the inauguration ceremony of the Single National Curriculum in the federal capital.

The introduction of the Single National Curriculum is in line with the Prime Minister's vision to end educational disparity in the country.

The uniform curriculum has been developed in consultation and collaboration with education departments of all federating units of the country. The Single National Curriculum is being developed and released in three phases.

In the first phase, the plan for grades Pre-1 to 5 (academic year 2021-22) will be implemented. In the second and third phases, the grade 6 to 8 (academic year 2022-23) and grades 9 to 12 (academic year 2023-24) will follow the new curriculum, respectively.

More to follow...