LIVE: PM Imran addressing at inauguration of Single National Curriculum
Share
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan is addressing at the inauguration ceremony of the Single National Curriculum in the federal capital.
#Live: PM @ImranKhanPTI addressing a ceremony in Islamabad https://t.co/LIApO1DWAP— Radio Pakistan (@RadioPakistan) August 16, 2021
The introduction of the Single National Curriculum is in line with the Prime Minister's vision to end educational disparity in the country.
The uniform curriculum has been developed in consultation and collaboration with education departments of all federating units of the country. The Single National Curriculum is being developed and released in three phases.
In the first phase, the plan for grades Pre-1 to 5 (academic year 2021-22) will be implemented. In the second and third phases, the grade 6 to 8 (academic year 2022-23) and grades 9 to 12 (academic year 2023-24) will follow the new curriculum, respectively.
More to follow...
- LIVE: PM Imran addressing at inauguration of Single National ...11:52 AM | 16 Aug, 2021
- Pakistan reopens Torkham border for trade after brief closure11:27 AM | 16 Aug, 2021
- Top civil-military leadership to discuss unfolding situation in ...10:38 AM | 16 Aug, 2021
- PM Imran, Erdogan discuss evolving situation in Afghanistan10:08 AM | 16 Aug, 2021
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...09:26 AM | 16 Aug, 2021
- Atif Aslam responds to Shah Rukh Khan over Gerua song controversy06:03 PM | 15 Aug, 2021
- Yasir Hussain contracts coronavirus despite vaccination03:58 PM | 15 Aug, 2021
- Alizeh Shah’s video message on Independence Day draws severe public ...02:26 PM | 15 Aug, 2021
- Best action movies of all times08:35 PM | 7 Aug, 2021
- Stars who used apps to find love08:02 PM | 24 Jul, 2021
- World’s most powerful passports in 2021: Where does Pakistan stand?03:35 PM | 7 Jul, 2021
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021