PM Imran launches single national curriculum today
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday addressed at the inaugural event for the Single National Curriculum in the federal capital.
#Live: PM @ImranKhanPTI addressing a ceremony in Islamabad https://t.co/LIApO1DWAP— Radio Pakistan (@RadioPakistan) August 16, 2021
The introduction of the Single National Curriculum is in line with the Prime Minister's vision to end educational disparity in the country.
The uniform curriculum has been developed in consultation and collaboration with education departments of all federating units of the country. The Single National Curriculum is being developed and released in three phases.
Sindh rejects the implementation of single national curriculum
The Sindh government has shown its reservations on the Single National Curriculum and rejected to implement the uniform curriculum being introduced by the federal government.
Education and curriculum are provincial matters, said Sindh Education Minister Sardar Shah adding that the provincial government was not in a position to implement the uniform curriculum without any amendment.
The federal government could not impose its decision on the Sindh government as the provinces have powers whether to accept the uniform curriculum or not under the 18th amendment, he further added.
Earlier, Shafqat Mehmood mentioned that all private and public schools will be bound to teach the core subjects which are part of the single national curriculum. However, he added that private schools have not been barred from teaching additional subjects.
Mehmood also warned on the violation saying “Action will also be taken against those schools not implementing national curriculum”.
Multiple comparative studies were conducted to align a single national curriculum draft with international standards.
These standards were taken from curricula followed in Singapore, United Kingdom, Malaysia and Indonesia, and findings incorporated in the single national curriculum draft.
