Watch: Chaotic scenes at Kabul airport after Taliban announce victory

05:35 PM | 16 Aug, 2021
Hundreds of Afghan and foreign nationals rushed towards the Kabul airport to board flights out of fear and panic after Taliban regained Afghanistan’s capital on Sunday.

A number of videos circulating on social media show scenes of panic and chaos at the Hamid Karzai International Airport on Sunday night and Monday, and desperate people can be seen trying to break into planes and running after a US military plane taxing on the runway.

After Kabul fell to the Taliban Sunday afternoon, the group announced a general pardon and asked people not to leave the country.

A video shows a chaotic scene at the airport where people trying to board a flight.

In another video, a large group of people can be seen running after a plane on the runway. Three of them clung to the tires of the aircraft but they fell down as it took off.

At least five people were killed in Kabul airport while forcibly entering planes.

Meanwhile, US forces opened fire in the air at Kabul's airport on Monday to disperse hundreds of civilians running onto the tarmac.

"The crowd was out of control," , a US official said told Reuters by phone. "The firing was only done to defuse the chaos."

