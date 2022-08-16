Another medal for Pakistan at Islamic Games
Web Desk
12:21 AM | 16 Aug, 2022
Another medal for Pakistan at Islamic Games
Source: Social media
Share

KARACHI – Pakistani para-athlete Altaf-ur-Rehman has become the second player to win a medal for the country at the Islamic Solidarity Games being held in the Turkish city of Konya.

According to the media reports, Altaf joined hands with Uzbekistan’s Rasul Atamuratov to contest in the men’s class 4 competition and both managed to win the bronze medal.

The duo finished third in their group to secure the medal. Both Altaf and Rasul were awarded separate medals for their countries.

Although Altaf, a 26-year-old player from Peshawar, is from class 3, he competed in class 4 which is for athletes with sitting balance.

Umer Ali, Altaf's coach and manager, said that Pakistan defeated Algeria 3-0 in a group match but lost to Iran and Turkey and ended in the third position to earn the bronze medal. He said that Pakistan and Uzbekistan had teamed up for the group tournament and both athletes won medals.

It is worth mentioning here that Altaf’s wife, Zainab Barkat, too is a para-athlete and participates in class 3 Para Table Tennis events.

In single men class 4, Altaf was ranked 5th.

More From This Category
Pakistan vs Netherlands: First match of ODI ...
12:35 AM | 16 Aug, 2022
Babar Azam to be awarded with Sitar-e-Imtiaz
01:45 PM | 14 Aug, 2022
In a first, Pakistan adopts fastest growing sport ...
11:24 PM | 13 Aug, 2022
PLTA Independence Day Punjab Junior Tennis 2022: ...
09:45 PM | 13 Aug, 2022
PLTA Independence Day Punjab Junior Tennis ...
03:40 PM | 13 Aug, 2022
KPL 2022 all set to begin in Azad Kashmir today
12:40 PM | 13 Aug, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Faysal Quraishi gives major fitness goals with new shirtless picture
09:05 PM | 15 Aug, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr