Another medal for Pakistan at Islamic Games
Share
KARACHI – Pakistani para-athlete Altaf-ur-Rehman has become the second player to win a medal for the country at the Islamic Solidarity Games being held in the Turkish city of Konya.
According to the media reports, Altaf joined hands with Uzbekistan’s Rasul Atamuratov to contest in the men’s class 4 competition and both managed to win the bronze medal.
The duo finished third in their group to secure the medal. Both Altaf and Rasul were awarded separate medals for their countries.
Although Altaf, a 26-year-old player from Peshawar, is from class 3, he competed in class 4 which is for athletes with sitting balance.
Umer Ali, Altaf's coach and manager, said that Pakistan defeated Algeria 3-0 in a group match but lost to Iran and Turkey and ended in the third position to earn the bronze medal. He said that Pakistan and Uzbekistan had teamed up for the group tournament and both athletes won medals.
It is worth mentioning here that Altaf’s wife, Zainab Barkat, too is a para-athlete and participates in class 3 Para Table Tennis events.
In single men class 4, Altaf was ranked 5th.
- How to start a kitchen garden?08:30 AM | 15 Aug, 2022
- Home lawn grass trimming05:46 AM | 5 Aug, 2022
- Best Fertilizers for Home Garden09:59 AM | 26 Jul, 2022
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 18 Jul, 2022
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan vs Netherlands: First match of ODI series to be played today12:35 AM | 16 Aug, 2022
- Another medal for Pakistan at Islamic Games12:21 AM | 16 Aug, 2022
- Tiger Shroff addresses Disha Patani breakup rumours11:59 PM | 15 Aug, 2022
- Pakistani Hajj pilgrims to receive Rs150,000 in subsidy from tomorrow11:25 PM | 15 Aug, 2022
- Pakistani movie wins award at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne10:51 PM | 15 Aug, 2022
- Nauman Ijaz shows PDA for wife on her birthday09:31 PM | 15 Aug, 2022
- Dananeer Mobeen's vivacious personality comes out in new video09:55 PM | 15 Aug, 2022
- Alia Bhatt gives fans a sneak peek into her adorable babymoon10:25 PM | 15 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan’s largest city Karachi still among world’s least ...06:26 PM | 23 Jun, 2022