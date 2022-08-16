Pakistan vs Netherlands: First match of ODI series to be played today
12:35 AM | 16 Aug, 2022
Pakistan will play their first match of the three-match ODI series against Netherlands today (Tuesday).
All the matches of the series will be played at the Hazelaarweg, Rotterdam.
While hosts Netherlands are coming on the back of 2-0 T20I series loss to New Zealand, Pakistan arrive at the opponent's homeground after playing a 1-1 draw vs Sri Lanka in Test series.
Pakistan's most recent white-ball contest was a three-match ODI series against West Indies that the Green Shirts won 3-0.
