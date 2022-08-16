PAKvNED: Pakistan win toss, opt to bat first against Netherlands in first ODI

ROTTERDAM - Pakistan on Tuesday won the toss and decided to bat first against Netherlands in the first game he three-match ODI series at the Hazelaarweg, Rotterdam.

While hosts Netherlands are coming on the back of 2-0 T20I series loss to New Zealand, Pakistan arrive at the opponent's homeground after playing a 1-1 draw vs Sri Lanka in Test series.

Pakistan's most recent white-ball contest was a three-match ODI series against West Indies that the Green Shirts won 3-0.

The first ever bilateral series between Pakistan and Netherlands is part of ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League where the visiting side occupies fifth spot with 90 points. Babar’s side will be aiming to win all three matches to grab second position in the points table.

A couple of milestones are on the cards for Pakistan’s premier players. Number one ranked ODI player Babar Azam needs one more century to become the only Pakistan captain to score 10 tons in international cricket. Wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan requires 18 more runs to complete 1,000 ODI runs.

Imam-ul-Haq, who trails his skipper Babar on second spot in the ICC batting rankings, will be looking to continue his rich vein of form after amassing seven fifty-plus scores on the trot in ODIs. He was declared player of the series for scores of 65, 72 and 62 in Pakistan’s 3-0 win against the West Indies at home in the three-match ODI series in June 2022.

Pakistan will be without the services of world number three ODI bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi, who is not available for the first two games due to knee injury.

The touring side had their first training session in Schiedam cricket ground, but due to rain they were compelled to conduct the second training session in indoors facilities in Rotterdam.

Pakistan squad for Netherlands ODIs - Babar Azam (captain) (Central Punjab), Shadab Khan (vice-captain) (Northern), Abdullah Shafique (Balochistan), Fakhar Zaman (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Haris Rauf (Northern), Imam-ul-Haq (Balochistan), Khushdil Shah (Southern Punjab), Mohammad Haris (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Mohammad Nawaz (Northern), Mohammad Rizwan (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Mohammad Wasim Jnr (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Naseem Shah (Southern Punjab), Salman Ali Agha (Southern Punjab), Shaheen Shah Afridi (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Shahnawaz Dahani (Sindh) and Zahid Mehmood (Sindh)