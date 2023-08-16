Babar Azam total Centuries in international Cricket

Babar Azam, Pakistan's current all-format captain and top hitter in the present age, has numerous hundreds to his name in international cricket. He is a very young cricketer who plays a beautiful cover drive and is a highly technically good batter.
His brief cricket career to date has seen him manage Pakistan's brittle batting order rather well and be that leader who takes the initiative. Let's take a quick look at all of the hundreds he has scored in the Test Cricket, One-Day International, and T20 International versions of the game.
Babar Azam has nine international century in the game's purest form. In 47 games, he has played 85 innings. In Test cricket, Babar has frequently saved his side from perilous situations and exhibits maturity. Babar Azam can even play 100 tests despite having a current average of 48.63 in this format.
Babar Azam most likely performs best in this format and enjoys playing it the most. In 98 innings of ODI cricket, Babar has scored 18 hundreds. He is Pakistan's actual saviour and has scored more than 5000 runs in the format. In the game's day-and-night version, he had an average of 59.17.
Hitting a century in the T20 format and that too in international cricket is not an easy task at all, but Babar Azam has scored three T20I centuries in his international career. Though Babar is not a player who hits from ball one and has the power game, he has been successful till now with whatever game he has.
In the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Babar Azam has only scored one century so far. In the 2023 season, he scored a century against the Quetta Gladiators. His squad still lost the game.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee suffered a Rs3.62 devaluation against the dollar in interbank trading on Tuesday as uncertainty looms larger.
During intra-bank trading on the first working day of the week, the rupee was quoted at 291.75, moving up by over Rs3 in the inter-bank market.
Last week, the rupee moved down by 0.52pc and settled at 288.49 against the greenback as uncertainty looms over the political crisis in the country.
In open market, dollar again crossed 300-mark as benefits of IMF Stand By Agreement fades away.
The local currency continued down trajectory in recent weeks while inflows seemed to have dried up with forex reserves held by the country’s central bank plunging $110 million on a weekly basis, dropping to $8.04 billion.
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,750 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs190,980.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,395 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,407.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Karachi
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Islamabad
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Peshawar
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Quetta
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Sialkot
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Attock
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Gujranwala
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Jehlum
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Multan
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Gujrat
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Nawabshah
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Chakwal
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Hyderabad
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Nowshehra
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Sargodha
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Faisalabad
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Mirpur
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
