Babar Azam total Centuries in international Cricket

Babar Azam, Pakistan's current all-format captain and top hitter in the present age, has numerous hundreds to his name in international cricket. He is a very young cricketer who plays a beautiful cover drive and is a highly technically good batter.

His brief cricket career to date has seen him manage Pakistan's brittle batting order rather well and be that leader who takes the initiative. Let's take a quick look at all of the hundreds he has scored in the Test Cricket, One-Day International, and T20 International versions of the game.

Babar Azam Test cricket centuries

Babar Azam has nine international century in the game's purest form. In 47 games, he has played 85 innings. In Test cricket, Babar has frequently saved his side from perilous situations and exhibits maturity. Babar Azam can even play 100 tests despite having a current average of 48.63 in this format.

Babar Azam ODI centuries

Babar Azam most likely performs best in this format and enjoys playing it the most. In 98 innings of ODI cricket, Babar has scored 18 hundreds. He is Pakistan's actual saviour and has scored more than 5000 runs in the format. In the game's day-and-night version, he had an average of 59.17.

Babar Azam T20I centuries

Hitting a century in the T20 format and that too in international cricket is not an easy task at all, but Babar Azam has scored three T20I centuries in his international career. Though Babar is not a player who hits from ball one and has the power game, he has been successful till now with whatever game he has.

Pakistan Super League (PSL) centuries in total

In the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Babar Azam has only scored one century so far. In the 2023 season, he scored a century against the Quetta Gladiators. His squad still lost the game.