'Cannabis clubs' now permitted under measures to soften marijuana laws in Germany

Web Desk 02:37 PM | 17 Aug, 2023
'Cannabis clubs' now permitted under measures to soften marijuana laws in Germany
BERLIN - The German government has given the go-ahead for a plan to loosen marijuana laws.

The measure would make it acceptable to possess up to 25 grammes (almost an ounce) of the substance for recreational use, and the cabinet expects that it would go into effect early next year.

The measures have received cabinet approval, but the German parliament still has to give them the go-ahead.

Individuals would be permitted to cultivate up to three cannabis plants on their own under the proposed regulations.

German citizens 18 years of age and older would be permitted to join non-profit "cannabis clubs" that might have 500 members most.

The clubs would be permitted to produce marijuana for the use of its members.

If the proposed measure is approved, people would be able to purchase a maximum of 25 grammes per day or 50 grammes per month, with a cap of 30 grammes for those under the age of 21.

Multiple club membership would not be permitted.

Membership fees, which would vary according on how much cannabis each individual used, would pay for the clubs' expenses.

Officials anticipate that this strategy will safeguard customers from tainted goods and lower drug-related crime.

The method should result in "very competitive" costs, said to Health Minister Karl Lauterbach, "so we think that we can push back the black market well with these rules."

However, there will still be certain limitations on cannabis use and sales.

The government intends to ban cannabis-related sponsorship or advertising at the envisioned clubs.

Additionally, it won't be legal to use it near cannabis clubs, or within 200 yards of playgrounds, schools, or sporting venues.

Along with the new, more lenient approach, a campaign to educate young people about the dangers of drug use will be launched.

This is only the first phase of Germany's cannabis policy; the country would thereafter experiment with controlled commercial supply chains for five years in selected regions.

These would then undergo scientific assessment.

