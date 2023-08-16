“Don’t miss this” – Shehnaaz Gill invites Rajkumar Rao on her chat show

Rising to the pinnacle of fame through her appearance on Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz Gill has achieved unprecedented success.
The Bollywood diva already launched her own chat show Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill and entertained many top notch celebrities.
The Daaka star recently invited her first guest, the acclaimed Rajkummar Rao. Rao had first appeared on the show to promote Monica, O My Darling.
The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan diva shared stills from the duo's engagement capturing candid moments.
“This one is going to be extra special & emotional,” Gill described the episode.
“Shot with one of the finest actors of this country once again,” she spoke of Rao.
“I’m forever indebted and grateful that you agreed to come on my show and with that I begun this beautiful journey of #DVWSG. There’s always so much to learn from you dearest,” the actress stated tagging Rao.
”Suno saaro, one of the finest series Guns & Gulaabs with the most talented actor is about to release on 18th Aug on Netflix,” Gill added.
“Don’t miss this,” she emphasized.
Gill's popular show has been graced by numerous actors including Rajkummar Rao, Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal, Rakul Preet Singh, Shahid Kapoor, Kapil Sharma, Sara Ali Khan, Radhika Apte, Bhuvan Bam, Suniel Shetty, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and others.
On the professional front, the actress will soon be seen in Thank You For Coming. Along with Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor, Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh, Shibani Bedi and more in pivotal roles. It is set to release on October 6, 2023.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee suffered a Rs3.62 devaluation against the dollar in interbank trading on Tuesday as uncertainty looms larger.
During intra-bank trading on the first working day of the week, the rupee was quoted at 291.75, moving up by over Rs3 in the inter-bank market.
Last week, the rupee moved down by 0.52pc and settled at 288.49 against the greenback as uncertainty looms over the political crisis in the country.
In open market, dollar again crossed 300-mark as benefits of IMF Stand By Agreement fades away.
The local currency continued down trajectory in recent weeks while inflows seemed to have dried up with forex reserves held by the country’s central bank plunging $110 million on a weekly basis, dropping to $8.04 billion.
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,750 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs190,980.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,395 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,407.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Karachi
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Islamabad
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Peshawar
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Quetta
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Sialkot
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Attock
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Gujranwala
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Jehlum
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Multan
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Gujrat
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Nawabshah
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Chakwal
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Hyderabad
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Nowshehra
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Sargodha
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Faisalabad
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Mirpur
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
