“Don’t miss this” – Shehnaaz Gill invites Rajkumar Rao on her chat show

Rising to the pinnacle of fame through her appearance on Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz Gill has achieved unprecedented success.

The Bollywood diva already launched her own chat show Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill and entertained many top notch celebrities.

The Daaka star recently invited her first guest, the acclaimed Rajkummar Rao. Rao had first appeared on the show to promote Monica, O My Darling.

The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan diva shared stills from the duo's engagement capturing candid moments.

“This one is going to be extra special & emotional,” Gill described the episode.

“Shot with one of the finest actors of this country once again,” she spoke of Rao.

“I’m forever indebted and grateful that you agreed to come on my show and with that I begun this beautiful journey of #DVWSG. There’s always so much to learn from you dearest,” the actress stated tagging Rao.

”Suno saaro, one of the finest series Guns & Gulaabs with the most talented actor is about to release on 18th Aug on Netflix,” Gill added.

“Don’t miss this,” she emphasized.

Gill's popular show has been graced by numerous actors including Rajkummar Rao, Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal, Rakul Preet Singh, Shahid Kapoor, Kapil Sharma, Sara Ali Khan, Radhika Apte, Bhuvan Bam, Suniel Shetty, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and others.

On the professional front, the actress will soon be seen in Thank You For Coming. Along with Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor, Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh, Shibani Bedi and more in pivotal roles. It is set to release on October 6, 2023.