Imran Khan's nephew Hassaan Niazi handed over to Quetta police

Former prime minister Imran Khan's nephew Barrister Hassaan Khan Niazi was handed over to Quetta police on Tuesday evening, reports say.

Niazi was arrested in the Abbottabad city of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa late on Sunday night, his father confirmed. Taking to X, previously known as Twitter, Hafeezullah Khan Niazi expressed the hope that all legal requirements will be met and the law will not be violated in this case.

It is not known yet in which case Niazi was handed over to the Quetta police.

The police said that Niazi was involved in May 9 riots and attack on sensitive military installations. “Niazi is wanted by the Lahore police for his involvement in the attack on Jinnah House (Lahore Corps Commander's House).”

Niazi is accused of waving the uniform of security forces during the violent protests, the police said.

After fulfilling all the legal processes, a team of Lahore police will depart for Quetta to bring the accused back to Lahore, the police added.

In March 2023, a local court in Quetta approved the bail application of Niazi. A case against Niazi was registered at the provincial capital's Airport Police Station on March 18 on charges of inciting violence and interfering with police affairs on the complaint of sub-inspector Abdul Elahi.

He had been handed over to the Quetta police on a one-day transit remand by an Islamabad district and sessions court, which approved his transit remand a day earlier.

Later, Niazi had been presented in the judicial magistrate's court under tight security. After hearing arguments from both sides, the judicial magistrate granted bail to Niazi against surety bonds worth Rs100,000, after which the police escorted Niazi back under tight security.

