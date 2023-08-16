Imran Khan's nephew Hassaan Niazi handed over to Quetta police

Former prime minister Imran Khan's nephew Barrister Hassaan Khan Niazi was handed over to Quetta police on Tuesday evening, reports say.
Niazi was arrested in the Abbottabad city of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa late on Sunday night, his father confirmed. Taking to X, previously known as Twitter, Hafeezullah Khan Niazi expressed the hope that all legal requirements will be met and the law will not be violated in this case.
It is not known yet in which case Niazi was handed over to the Quetta police.
The police said that Niazi was involved in May 9 riots and attack on sensitive military installations. “Niazi is wanted by the Lahore police for his involvement in the attack on Jinnah House (Lahore Corps Commander's House).”
Niazi is accused of waving the uniform of security forces during the violent protests, the police said.
After fulfilling all the legal processes, a team of Lahore police will depart for Quetta to bring the accused back to Lahore, the police added.
In March 2023, a local court in Quetta approved the bail application of Niazi. A case against Niazi was registered at the provincial capital's Airport Police Station on March 18 on charges of inciting violence and interfering with police affairs on the complaint of sub-inspector Abdul Elahi.
He had been handed over to the Quetta police on a one-day transit remand by an Islamabad district and sessions court, which approved his transit remand a day earlier.
Later, Niazi had been presented in the judicial magistrate's court under tight security. After hearing arguments from both sides, the judicial magistrate granted bail to Niazi against surety bonds worth Rs100,000, after which the police escorted Niazi back under tight security.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee suffered a Rs3.62 devaluation against the dollar in interbank trading on Tuesday as uncertainty looms larger.
During intra-bank trading on the first working day of the week, the rupee was quoted at 291.75, moving up by over Rs3 in the inter-bank market.
Last week, the rupee moved down by 0.52pc and settled at 288.49 against the greenback as uncertainty looms over the political crisis in the country.
In open market, dollar again crossed 300-mark as benefits of IMF Stand By Agreement fades away.
The local currency continued down trajectory in recent weeks while inflows seemed to have dried up with forex reserves held by the country’s central bank plunging $110 million on a weekly basis, dropping to $8.04 billion.
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,750 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs190,980.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,395 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,407.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Karachi
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Islamabad
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Peshawar
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Quetta
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Sialkot
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Attock
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Gujranwala
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Jehlum
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Multan
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Gujrat
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Nawabshah
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Chakwal
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Hyderabad
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Nowshehra
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Sargodha
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Faisalabad
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Mirpur
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
