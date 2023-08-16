Lahore Weather Update Today

LAHORE – Hot and humid weather is expected in most districts of the Punjab including the provincial capital Lahore, while the metropolis will witness party sunshine with clouds on Wednesday.
As cloudy weather prevailed in the city, PMD also predicted rain-wind thundershower in Lahore, Murree, Galliyat, Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Chakwal, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore and Gujranwala.
It said heavy rain may also occur at isolated places during the period.
On Wednesday, the temperature of Lahore was predicted to hover between 33-45C. It was most cloudy in the metropolis.
Winds blew at 7km/h. The Max Ultraviolet UV Index is expected to be 9, which is very high, while Cloud Cover is said to be over 43 percent with visibility being around 5km.
Air Quality of Lahore was recorded at 82 which is poor. The air has reached a high level of pollution and is unhealthy for sensitive groups.
Experts suggest cutting time spent outside if you are feeling symptoms such as difficulty breathing or throat irritation.
Weak Moist currents from Arabian Sea are penetrating in upper parts of the country. A westerly wave is also present in upper parts of the country.
Hot and humid weather is expected in Plain areas of the country. However, rain-wind/thundershower is expected at isolated places in northeast Punjab, Potohar region, Gilgit Baltistan, and Kashmir.
Hot and humid weather prevailed over most parts of the country. However, rain occurred in Kasur 06mm.
KARACHI – Pakistani currency continues to remain under pressure against the dollar as uncertainty looms after the interim government takes over the reins of power of crisis hit country.
The local currency, which was already struggling, further depreciated by Rs1.99 on Wednesday, and PKR was being quoted at 293.50, in the inter-bank market.
A day earlier, the embattled rupee had closed at its weakest level since May 11 against the greenback, settling at 291.51.
During the previous sessions, rupee saw massive depreciation and it was hovered between 286-288 against US dollar.
More to follow...
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,900 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs191,100.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,395 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,407.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Karachi
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Islamabad
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Peshawar
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Quetta
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Sialkot
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Attock
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Gujranwala
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Jehlum
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Multan
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Gujrat
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Nawabshah
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Chakwal
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Hyderabad
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Nowshehra
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Sargodha
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Faisalabad
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Mirpur
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
