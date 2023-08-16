Lahore Weather Update Today

LAHORE – Hot and humid weather is expected in most districts of the Punjab including the provincial capital Lahore, while the metropolis will witness party sunshine with clouds on Wednesday.

Rain Update Lahore

As cloudy weather prevailed in the city, PMD also predicted rain-wind thundershower in Lahore, Murree, Galliyat, Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Chakwal, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore and Gujranwala.

It said heavy rain may also occur at isolated places during the period.

Lahore Temperature today

On Wednesday, the temperature of Lahore was predicted to hover between 33-45C. It was most cloudy in the metropolis.

Winds blew at 7km/h. The Max Ultraviolet UV Index is expected to be 9, which is very high, while Cloud Cover is said to be over 43 percent with visibility being around 5km.

Lahore Air Quality Index

Air Quality of Lahore was recorded at 82 which is poor. The air has reached a high level of pollution and is unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Experts suggest cutting time spent outside if you are feeling symptoms such as difficulty breathing or throat irritation.

Synoptic Situation

Weak Moist currents from Arabian Sea are penetrating in upper parts of the country. A westerly wave is also present in upper parts of the country.

Hot and humid weather is expected in Plain areas of the country. However, rain-wind/thundershower is expected at isolated places in northeast Punjab, Potohar region, Gilgit Baltistan, and Kashmir.

Past 24 Hour Weather

Hot and humid weather prevailed over most parts of the country. However, rain occurred in Kasur 06mm.