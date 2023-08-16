Pakistan increases petrol, diesel prices by up to Rs20

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan's interim government has jacked up the prices of petroleum products by up to Rs20 per litre amid an increase in global oil rates.

The petrol has been hiked by Rs17.50 per litre while high speed diesel (HSD) by Rs20 per litre.

“Petroleum prices in the international market have increased during the last fortnight. As a result the consumer prices in Pakistan are also being revised,” the Finance Divison said in a statement late Tuesday.

It comes in another shock for inflation-weary people who are facing the brunt of higher food prices as fuel prices directly impact transport and agriculture sectors, and any spike will further burden masses.

As of mid-August, the current rate of petrol stood at Rs272.95 while the high-speed diesel price was Rs273.40.

The price increase will add to existing woes as petrol and diesel prices were jacked up by around Rs20 per litre in the previous revision.