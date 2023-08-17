Search

US assures Pakistan of its ‘commitment to economic prosperity’

Web Desk 10:26 AM | 17 Aug, 2023
US assures Pakistan of its ‘commitment to economic prosperity’
Source: US State Dept.

WASHINGTON - Congratulating Anwaarul Haq Kakar on becoming acting prime minister, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken gave Islamabad the assurance that Washington will continue to promote its "shared commitment to economic prosperity".

Top American diplomat in a statement on X said, ''Congratulations to new Pakistan Interim Prime Minister, as Pakistan prepares for free and fair elections, in accordance with its constitution and the rights to freedom of speech and assembly, we will continue to advance our shared commitment to economic prosperity.''

Earlier, responding to a question from the correspondent of a private Pakistani television channel at his daily press briefing, state department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel said that the US looks forward to working with the interim prime minister and his team.

“We, of course, will continue to partner with Pakistan on areas of mutual interest, including our interest in Pakistan’s economic stability, prosperity, and security, and the conduct of free and fair elections and the respect for democracy and the rule of law,” Patel said.

Kakar was sworn in on Monday as the prime minister to head a caretaker government that will oversee elections during the country’s most challenging period in the economic field.

In call with FM Bilawal, Antony Blinken discusses Pakistan's economic recovery, Afghanistan issue

