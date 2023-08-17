US assures Pakistan of its ‘commitment to economic prosperity’

WASHINGTON - Congratulating Anwaarul Haq Kakar on becoming acting prime minister, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken gave Islamabad the assurance that Washington will continue to promote its "shared commitment to economic prosperity".
Top American diplomat in a statement on X said, ''Congratulations to new Pakistan Interim Prime Minister, as Pakistan prepares for free and fair elections, in accordance with its constitution and the rights to freedom of speech and assembly, we will continue to advance our shared commitment to economic prosperity.''
Congratulations to new Pakistan Interim Prime Minister @anwaar_kakar. As Pakistan prepares for free and fair elections, in accordance with its constitution and the rights to freedom of speech and assembly, we will continue to advance our shared commitment to economic prosperity.— Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) August 16, 2023
Earlier, responding to a question from the correspondent of a private Pakistani television channel at his daily press briefing, state department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel said that the US looks forward to working with the interim prime minister and his team.
“We, of course, will continue to partner with Pakistan on areas of mutual interest, including our interest in Pakistan’s economic stability, prosperity, and security, and the conduct of free and fair elections and the respect for democracy and the rule of law,” Patel said.
Kakar was sworn in on Monday as the prime minister to head a caretaker government that will oversee elections during the country’s most challenging period in the economic field.
KARACHI – Pakistan rupee shows some resistance and recovered slightly against the US dollar in the interbank market on Thursday after back-to-back sessions of negative trajectory.
During the intra-day trading, the local currency registered marginal improvement against the greenback, moving up by 0.14pc.
Before noon, the Pakistani rupee was quoted at 294.53, an increase of Rs0.4, in the inter-bank market.
Earlier this week, the embattled rupee closed to its weakest level in the last three months, as it depreciated 1.16pc to settle at 294.93 in the inter-bank.
More to follow…
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 225,100 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs192,990.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,395 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,407.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Karachi
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Islamabad
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Peshawar
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Quetta
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Sialkot
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Attock
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Gujranwala
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Jehlum
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Multan
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Gujrat
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Nawabshah
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Chakwal
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Hyderabad
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Nowshehra
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Sargodha
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Faisalabad
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Mirpur
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
